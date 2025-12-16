New bus terminal opens in Ho Chi Minh City

Le Minh Xuan Bus Terminal has been inaugurated in Ho Chi Minh City to strengthen the city’s public transit system.

At this morning's inauguration ceremony of the new bus station

This morning, the Public Transport Management Center under the Department of Construction of Ho Chi Minh City officially launched Le Minh Xuan Bus Terminal in Binh Loi Commune. This large-scale facility covers nearly 14,000 square meters with a total investment of approximately VND70 billion (US$2.66 million). The terminal can accommodate up to 51 bus fleets at the same time, helping to meet parking demand and provide stable start–end points for bus routes serving the western area of the city.

According to the Public Transport Management Center, developing bus-based public transport remains a key priority for Ho Chi Minh City to reduce traffic congestion, protect the environment, and improve the quality of life. In recent years, the city has proactively reviewed, adjusted, and invested in upgrading bus terminals to align with planning and actual travel needs.

Pham Ngoc Dung, Director of the Public Transport Management Center, affirms that the operation of the bus terminal will enhance the capacity of public transportation and create greater convenience for residents in the western gateway of Ho Chi Minh City.

Following administrative restructuring, Ho Chi Minh City currently has 47 bus terminals, including independent bus stations and those integrated within interprovincial passenger terminals. At present, the Public Transport Management Center manages and operates 21 terminals under the city’s planning, meeting about 65 percent of vehicle parking demand.

The project includes comprehensive facilities such as parking areas, passenger pick-up and drop-off zones, management and operations offices, passenger waiting rooms, ticket counters, canteen, restrooms, driver rest areas, and medical rooms.

Currently, the center has organized the operation of bus routes 22, 61, and 73 at Le Minh Xuan Bus Terminal, utilizing approximately 38 vehicles daily, each with a capacity of 40-55 seats. These routes cater to the transportation needs of residents and workers in Le Minh Xuan Industrial Park and surrounding areas.

In the future, the center will continue to review and adjust the network of routes, exploring the addition of new connecting routes, gradually establishing a passenger transfer point in the western region of Ho Chi Minh City, thereby enhancing the efficiency of operations and the quality of public passenger transport services.

The continuous operation of Hoc Mon Bus Station and Le Minh Xuan Bus Station in 2025 is regarded as evidence of Ho Chi Minh City's commitment to systematically investing in and synchronizing bus infrastructure, aiming to develop a modern, sustainable, and user-friendly public transportation system.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan