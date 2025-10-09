Meaningful community-focused activities held in Con Dao Special Zone

A working delegation from the Coast Guard Region 3 Command conducted a series of meaningful and practical social welfare activities during their visit to Con Dao Special Zone on October 8.

Officers and soldiers from the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, together with other delegates, present national flags and essential supplies to fishermen in Con Dao. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation held a solemn incense and flower offering ceremony at Hang Duong Cemetery, the final resting place of thousands of national heroes, martyrs, and patriotic compatriots who bravely sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the nation.

Delegates also paid a courtesy visit and held working sessions with leaders of Con Dao Special Zone. On this occasion, representatives from Vinh Long, Dong Thap, Ho Chi Minh City, and organizations presented gifts to local authorities, armed forces, policy beneficiary families, underprivileged students, and fishermen in Con Dao. The total value of the donations amounted to VND280 million (US$10,629) and one ton of rice.

As part of the visit, the Coast Guard Region 3 Command also distributed national flags, life jackets, and essential supplies to fishermen aboard fishing vessels operating in the waters around Con Dao. The delegation also conducted public awareness activities, carried out inspections, and provided guidance to ensure fishermen's compliance with laws and regulations on preventing illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The delegation’s activities contributed to strengthening coordination between the Coast Guard and local authorities, residents, and stationed forces on Con Dao Island. At the same time, they reflected the deep sense of responsibility and solidarity shown by officers and soldiers of the Coast Guard Region 3 Command toward policy beneficiary families and disadvantaged fishermen living and working in the maritime and island areas of the nation.

According to the schedule, following the conclusion of their visit and working sessions in Con Dao Special Zone, the delegation will continue their mission with a field survey to assess the situation in the southern maritime and island areas, while also conducting inspections and monitoring vessels operating at sea.

Officers and soldiers from the Coast Guard Region 3 Command conduct an awareness campaign on regulations to prevent illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing for fishermen in Con Dao. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation presents gifts to policy beneficiary families and underprivileged but studious students in Con Dao Special Zone. (Photo: SGGP)

By Manh Thang, Duc Dinh—Translated by Kim Khanh