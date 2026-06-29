HCMC orders faster public investment disbursement as pace lags target

Ho Chi Minh City has ordered agencies and local authorities to accelerate public investment disbursement, holding local leaders accountable as the city's disbursement rate remains below its second-quarter target and the national average.

On the afternoon of June 29, Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee signed a directive requiring related departments, agencies, local authorities and project investors to intensify efforts to accelerate the disbursement of public investment funds during the first six months of the year.

Accelerating construction progress contributes to the disbursement of public investment funds. (Photo: Quoc Hung)

Under the directive, secretaries of party committees and chairpersons of people's committees in wards, communes and special zones are required to directly oversee a comprehensive review of all payment documents, complete all necessary procedures and submit them to State Treasury Region II for timely disbursement. They must also proactively resolve issues within their authority and avoid shifting responsibility or delaying action.

Local leaders will be held accountable to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for public investment disbursement results in their respective areas.

Local authorities are also required to focus on resolving obstacles related to compensation, support, resettlement, land recovery, site clearance, investment procedures, construction, bidding, payment and project settlement to ensure projects meet disbursement requirements.

Project investors have been instructed to urgently prepare detailed monthly disbursement plans for each project and contract package, clearly defining implementation volumes, completion deadlines and individual responsibilities. They must also complete payment documentation for completed works without allowing files to accumulate at investors, project management boards or contractors, accelerate construction, acceptance and payment procedures, and promptly report issues beyond their authority for resolution.

The Department of Finance has been assigned to monitor disbursement progress closely and compile weekly lists of agencies with low disbursement rates and delayed projects for submission to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. The department is also tasked with proposing the reallocation of funds from projects unable to disburse to those demonstrating good progress, in accordance with regulations.

State Treasury Region II has been instructed to mobilize maximum staffing resources and increase overtime work when necessary to process all eligible payment applications before June 30, ensuring that no valid applications remain pending.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also assigned the Departments of Construction, Agriculture and Environment, Planning and Architecture, Justice and other relevant agencies to proactively coordinate and immediately resolve procedures within their authority to prevent delays affecting disbursement progress.

Under the directive, the Department of Home Affairs, in coordination with the Department of Finance, will monitor and compile public investment disbursement results as a basis for evaluating the 2026 performance of heads of agencies, units and local authorities in accordance with regulations.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee said agencies must regard the task as a particularly important political priority during the final days of June and concentrate all efforts on achieving the planned disbursement targets.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, as of June 22, total public investment disbursement had reached VND32.813 trillion (US$1.25 billion), equivalent to 22.2 percent of the VND147.599 trillion investment plan assigned by the Prime Minister. Although disbursement has improved, the rate remains below the city's target of at least 40 percent by the end of the second quarter of 2026 and below the national average of 24.2 percent.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan