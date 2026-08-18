Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City partners with IFC to mobilize infrastructure financing

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City is seeking support from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to advise on innovative capital-raising mechanisms, including municipal and international bond issuances, private investment, and public-private partnerships (PPP).

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Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh (R) receives Mr. Vikram Kumar, Director and Regional Head of Industry, Infrastructure, and Natural Resources, IFC Asia Pacific. (Photo: SGGP)

During a working session on August 17 at the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee headquarters, Vice Chairman of the city Nguyen Cong Vinh met with Mr. Vikram Kumar, Director and Regional Head of Industry, Infrastructure, and Natural Resources, IFC Asia Pacific, to discuss strategic cooperation in urban transport, infrastructure development, and international capital mobilization.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh revealed that during the 2026–2030 period, the city's investment demand for transport and technical infrastructure is projected at over VND3.1 quadrillion (US$118.4 billion). However, the municipal budget can cover only about 31 percent of the total requirement. To bridge this gap, the city hopes the IFC will provide advisory services on modern financing mechanisms, including local and international bonds, private equity, and PPP models.

The municipal leader specifically requested IFC's assistance in designing tailored financial structures for metro line projects, connecting the city with global investors, and sharing international best practices in urban rail transit development.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City looks to expand cooperation with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in developing the marine economy, green ports, and sustainable logistics, particularly projects such as the Can Gio International Transshipment Port, the Cai Mep Ha Logistics Center, and an integrated smart port system.

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Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh and Mr. Vikram Kumar, attend the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

In response, Mr. Vikram Kumar emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City needs to clearly define individual project details, including capital scope, financing gaps, and proposed funding schemes. Based on this roadmap, the IFC can collaborate to evaluate financial feasibility, creditworthiness, and suitable capital instruments, including bond issuance and private investment attraction.

Reaffirming the IFC’s commitment to collaborating on urban infrastructure, transport, energy transition, and sustainable development, the Director and Regional Head of Industry, Infrastructure, and Natural Resources, IFC Asia Pacific, stated the corporation is prepared to offer technical assistance packages and customized advisory services for specific projects.

Both sides agreed to conduct further detailed working sessions on target projects. Ho Chi Minh City plans to establish a dedicated liaison unit to work with the IFC and consider organizing specialized workshops on capital mobilization, international bond issuances, and financial solutions for infrastructure investment.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh

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Ho Chi Minh City International Finance Corporation (IFC) bond issuances private investment capital-raising mechanisms public-private partnerships (PPP) Vikram Kumar Director and Regional Head of Industry Infrastructure and Natural Resources

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