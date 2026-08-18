Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City strengths ties with Slovenia across strategic sectors

SGGPO

On August 18, 2026, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha received Slovenian Ambassador to China Bostjan Malovrh, who is concurrently accredited to Vietnam, during his official visit to the city.

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Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha (R) and Slovenian Ambassador to China Bostjan Malovrh at this morning's meeting. Photo: Phuong Nam

During the meeting, Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City highly values its relations with European partners, including Slovenia. He noted that bilateral relations between Vietnam and Slovenia have developed positively over the past 30 years.

Vietnam has become Slovenia's key trading partner in Asia, with two-way trade turnover reaching more than US$485 million in 2025. However, local leaders emphasized that these achievements have not yet matched the full potential and strengths of both economies.

With the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement in effect, favorable conditions have emerged for businesses on both sides to access each other's markets. According to the Vice Chairman, Ho Chi Minh City and Slovenia share complementary strengths, particularly in trade, investment, logistics, seaports, science and technology, green transition, education, and tourism. Slovenia established an Honorary Consulate Office in Ho Chi Minh City in June 2024, creating a crucial bridge to promote trade between Slovenia, the city, and the Southern Key Economic Region.

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Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha and Slovenian Ambassador to China Bostjan Malovrh take a commemorative photo with delegates. Photo: Phuong Nam

Ambassador Bostjan Malovrh noted that cooperation between Vietnam and Slovenia, as well as Europe as a whole, faces numerous growth opportunities. Slovenia seeks to boost collaboration with Ho Chi Minh City in high technology, digital transformation, economic development, education, and seaport infrastructure.

Ambassador Bostjan Malovrh highlighted that the Vietnam Days event scheduled for October 2026 in Slovenia will serve as a vital platform to enhance cultural, economic, and trade exchanges between the two nations. Slovenia invited Ho Chi Minh City to send a delegation to the event, paving the way to expand cooperation in upcoming bilateral trade projects.

By Phuong Nam - Translated by Anh Quan

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Slovenian Ambassador to China Bostjan Malovrh European partners cooperation between Vietnam and Slovenia the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement

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