Singapore’s 61st National Day celebrated in Ho Chi Minh City

A ceremony was held by the Singaporean Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on August 17 to celebrate Singapore’s 61st National Day (August 9, 1965 - 2026).

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha said that after more than half a century of building and nurturing ties, Vietnam-Singapore relations have become a model of dynamic, substantive, effective and successful cooperation in Southeast Asia.

Cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore has emerged as a prominent highlight of the city’s overall external relations. Singapore is currently the city’s largest foreign investor, with total registered investment capital exceeding US$24 billion. Bilateral cooperation is gradually expanding into strategic areas, including science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, logistics, and the development of an international financial center.

Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore are also stepping up cooperation in education and training, as well as people-to-people exchanges.

Consul General of Singapore in Ho Chi Minh City, Pang Te Cheng, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Consul General of Singapore in Ho Chi Minh City, Pang Te Cheng, said the city boasts a diverse economic ecosystem spanning finance, manufacturing, technology, seaports and logistics.

He said Singapore was ready to share its experience in developing financial centers, as well as in management, supervision and human resource training. Singaporean businesses, he added, are becoming increasingly engaged with and expanding their investments in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Singaporean Consul General emphasized that both Singapore and Vietnam need a peaceful, open and interconnected region for development. Therefore, a strong and united ASEAN that maintains its central role is fundamental to the regional architecture.

The two countries also support open trade and freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

By Minh Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh