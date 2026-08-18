Ho Chi Minh City weighs urban order teams in communes

Ho Chi Minh City will consider urban order management teams in communes which are suited to its two-tier local government structure to strengthen grassroots oversight of construction and urban order.

On August 18, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee issued Directive 19-CT/TU to strengthen leadership and direction and improve the effectiveness and efficiency of state management of construction order across the city.

The directive requires Party committees, Party organizations and local authorities to promptly address shortcomings and strictly handle organizations and individuals who show a lack of responsibility, evade duties, shift blame or allow lax management to result in violations, following the principles of “no off-limits zones” and “no exceptions”.

Performance results will serve as a basis for assessing the capacity, responsibility and level of task completion of collectives and individuals, particularly those in leadership positions.

It also calls for continued consolidation of organizational structures and appropriate staffing of officials and civil servants, especially commune-level personnel responsible for planning, land, construction and construction order, ensuring that staffing matches work requirements, competence and professional expertise.

Particular attention will be given to studying and proposing a commune-level urban order management team model suited to the city’s two-tier local government structure.

At the same time, the directive calls for accelerating administrative reform, reviewing, reducing and simplifying procedures in planning, land and construction; investing in and improving digital infrastructure, platforms and data systems; and strengthening data connectivity and sharing, online public services and technology applications in state management from the city level to the grassroots.

Directive 19 also sets out specific measures to strengthen the management of planning, land and construction order, including a target of adding 199,400 social housing condos to the city’s housing stock by the end of 2030.

The city is also required to urgently implement the roadmap for relocating housing located on and along canals and waterways, raising the target from 20,000 to 40,000 units. Construction, repair and renovation activities within canal protection corridors and areas designated for urban renewal and relocation will be subject to strict management.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan