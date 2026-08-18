Ho Chi Minh City

Youth unions in three localities join hands for community

SGGP

Three local youth unions have joined forces to support ethnic minority children and promote cultural and historical exchanges.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Bau Lam Commune has signed a cooperation program for 2026-2031 with the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Binh Loi Trung Ward and Di An Ward.

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The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Bau Lam Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, has signed a 2026-2031 cooperation program with the Youth Unions of Binh Loi Trung and Di An wards.

Under the program, the Youth Unions of Binh Loi Trung Ward and Di An Ward will mobilize social resources to support disadvantaged ethnic minority children in Bau Lam Commune.

They will also organize exchange and experiential activities, as well as programs on history and culture, for union members, teenagers and young people from the three localities.

Following the signing ceremony, youth union members from the three localities launched a campaign to improve rural landscapes and remove advertising signs.

They also presented essential goods, milk, notebooks and other school supplies to disadvantaged ethnic minority children.

By Thao Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

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youth union community support Bau Lam Commune Binh Loi Trung Ward Di An Ward ethnic minority children youth activities cultural exchange rural development

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