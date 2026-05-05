Public investment disbursement exceeds 14 percent in first four months of 2026

On May 4, the Ministry of Finance released updates on the disbursement of public investment capital during the first four months of 2026.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the total public investment plan for 2026 assigned by the National Assembly amounts to VND1.08 quadrillion (US$41 billion), the highest level to date, representing an increase of VND175 trillion (US$6.64 billion) compared to 2025. The Prime Minister has allocated in detail approximately VND1 quadrillion (US$38 billion) to ministries, central agencies, and localities.

As of the end of April 2026, ministries, central agencies, and local authorities had allocated detailed plans for tasks and project portfolios totaling nearly VND981 trillion (US$37.2 billion). Excluding more than VND13 trillion (US$493.6 million) in locally increased allocations from balanced local budgets, the total amount of capital assigned in detail exceeds VND967 trillion (US$36.7 billion), accounting for over 95 percent of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister.

The remaining unallocated capital stands at more than VND46 trillion (US$1.75), involving 14 ministries and central agencies, as well as 17 localities.

Regarding disbursement progress, from the beginning of the year to April 30, total public investment disbursement nationwide exceeded VND144 trillion (US$5.5 billion), reaching over 14 percent of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister. Of this, disbursement of central budget capital amounted to nearly VND39 trillion (US$1.5 billion), while local budget capital accounted for more than VND105 trillion (US$4 billion).

According to the Ministry of Finance, the pace of disbursement remains slow as many units face difficulties in site clearance, particularly in determining land origin, unit prices, and compensation plans, preventing projects from being implemented in line with the approved schedule.

In addition, shortages in the supply of construction materials persist, while input prices have risen significantly compared to approved estimates. This has led to cost discrepancies and necessitated adjustments to project contracts.

The Ministry of Finance also noted that planning in several localities has not been closely aligned with actual demand and project implementation capacity, resulting in the need to adjust projects or propose the return of allocated capital, thereby slowing implementation progress. The capacity and accountability of a number of project owners, project management units, and contractors remain limited, with a lack of proactiveness and insufficient determination in organizing construction activities.

To accelerate public investment disbursement, the Ministry of Finance has called on ministries, central agencies, and localities to focus on implementing tasks and solutions as directed by the Prime Minister in Notice No. 213/TB-VPCP dated April 25, which outlines the Prime Minister’s conclusions at the national conference on promoting the allocation and disbursement of public investment capital in 2026.

Accordingly, ministries, sectors, and localities are required to promptly allocate the 2026 capital plan already assigned but not yet detailed to specific tasks and projects. They must also uphold the role and responsibility of heads of ministries, agencies, Party committees, and local administrations in addressing difficulties and bottlenecks within their authority or reporting to competent authorities for resolution.

At the same time, efforts should be intensified to strengthen the management, administration, and control of construction material prices; address constraints in material supply; accelerate site clearance; and enforce strict discipline and administrative order. Strict measures must be taken against project owners, project management units, organizations, and individuals who deliberately create obstacles, cause delays, or demonstrate a lack of responsibility in the performance of their duties.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Kim Khanh