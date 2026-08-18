Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City exceeds target in DNA sampling of fallen soldiers

SGGPO

HCMC has achieved 100 percent completion of biological sampling for fallen soldiers’ remains across all 18 local martyrs' cemeteries, finishing a month ahead of the deadline, providing a crucial foundation to accelerate DNA identification efforts.

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Collection of DNA samples from martyrs’ remains at the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City has achieved 100 percent completion of biological sampling for fallen soldiers’ remains across all 18 local martyrs' cemeteries, finishing a month ahead of the deadline, providing a crucial foundation to accelerate DNA identification efforts.

The city’s Steering Committee for the Search, Collection, and Identification of Fallen Soldiers’ Remains (Steering Committee 515) announced on August 17 that teams have collected 9,854 biological samples across all 18 cemeteries. Of these, 7,104 samples meet the technical requirements for DNA analysis. The operation was originally scheduled for completion in September 2026.

In parallel with cemetery sampling, Ho Chi Minh City Police have gathered 1,843 DNA samples from relatives of fallen soldiers during the initial phase. More than 2,000 additional relatives have registered for the upcoming second phase to build a matching registry for identification.

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In Area A, at the site formerly occupied by the Memorial Stele for Fallen Heroes and Martyrs at Le Thi Rieng Park, which has since been relocated, many additional sets of martyrs’ remains have been found. (Photo: SGGP)

Once reviewed and standardized, the physical samples will be transferred to the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology for formal genetic testing. Biological data and familial records are being digitized and cross-linked to streamline matching procedures.

Meanwhile, ongoing recovery efforts at Le Thi Rieng Park have yielded significant new discoveries. Following the relocation of the Memorial Stele for Fallen Heroes and Martyrs at Le Thi Rieng Park to another area, the relevant units removed more than 200 cubic meters of soil and expanded the search area at the first burial site (Area A). The operation uncovered an additional 24 sets of martyrs’ remains and 15 sets of artifacts, bringing the total number of sets of remains recovered at the park to 351.

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By Manh Thang, Thu Hoai—Translated by Kim Khanh

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DNA sampling fallen soldiers Le Thi Rieng Park Ho Chi Minh City DNA identification martyrs' cemeteries

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