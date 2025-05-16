City chairman urges sand supply for Ring Road 3 project

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc yesterday conducted an on-site inspection of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.3 construction project passing through Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc yesterday presided over a working session with relevant departments and agencies regarding the construction progress of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project through Cu Chi District.

The working session was conducted right after Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc inspected the construction progress of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project passing through Cu Chi District.

At the working session, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc requested the project owner, especially the Traffic Project Management Board, along with the contractor, to report in detail the reasons for the delays.

Reporting at the on-site inspection, Director of the Traffic Project Management Board Luong Minh Phuc said that the overall progress of the western packages has reached only about 35 percent to 37 percent. The bridge construction is still on schedule, but the road section has been delayed due to an insufficient supply of sand.

In recent months, the sand supply has only reached 40 percent to 50 percent of the construction demand.

Although the sand supply shows an upward trend in April, it has not yet been sufficient to meet the overall construction demand.

The primary reason for contractors not proactively purchasing sand from external quarries is the high cost of external sand compared to locally sourced sand, while the sand supply from quarries in the Mekong Delta remains slow, significantly impacting the roadbed reinforcement work.

Director of the Traffic Project Management Board Luong Minh Phuc pledged to make progress ten times faster to accelerate the progress.

After inspecting several construction sites, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc urged relevant departments and agencies to work more closely with local authorities and sand quarries to make clear monthly supply plans, avoiding late or inaccurate reports as seen in the past.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc inspects the progress of the Ring Road 3 construction project in Cu Chi District. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Regarding transportation issues, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee requested that the involved parties need to clarify procedures and remove obstacles, especially at checkpoints.

He also urged the establishment of a special task force led by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction to monitor and supervise the progress and quality of the project, thereby providing weekly reports to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

Additionally, he emphasized that units well perform their tasks will be commended while and cases of delays and irresponsibility will be strictly handled.

The Traffic Project Management Board is responsible for providing a detailed report on the causes of sand transportation delays for discussion and resolution with relevant agencies, including the police and border guards.

With the city's determination to ensure the project to be completed on schedule, aiming for full route clearance and traffic flow by the end of the year, the construction units must act more decisively, work closely and promptly report any difficulties.

This is to ensure that this key project does not face delays and contributes to the economic and infrastructure development of Ho Chi Minh City in the coming time, added the city chairman.

Related News HCMC proposes sand supply for Ring Road 3 project

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong