Severe sand, stone shortages threaten Mekong Delta transportation projects

The worsening sand and stone shortage in the Mekong Delta is delaying key transport projects, as local authorities have yet to act decisively, risking missed deadlines.

Package XL03, which passes through Thoi Binh District, Ca Mau Province, as part of the Can Tho - Ca Mau Expressway project, has only completed bridge construction.

Construction sites at a standstill

At Package No.42 of Component Project No.1 (running through An Giang Province) under the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang Expressway Project, many sections of the construction site have been idle for over a month. A representative from Truong Son No.11 Management Board, under Truong Son Construction Corporation (the contractor for this package), confirmed that construction is stalled due to a severe shortage of sand for leveling.

According to the design, Package No.42 requires 3.1 million cubic meters of sand, but An Giang Province has only provided one sand mine with a reserve of nearly 900,000 cubic meters. "Recently, the province allocated another sand mine in Binh Thuy Commune, Chau Phu District. We are working with local authorities to expedite the survey and necessary procedures, but sand is unlikely to reach the site before late March 2025," the Truong Son No.11 Management Board representative explained.

A similar situation is unfolding at Component Project No.4 of the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang Expressway in Soc Trang Province. On March 11, a reporter from SGGP Newspaper observed that most construction sites were submerged in water, workers were off duty, and machinery was clustered together, waiting for sand. A representative of the management board for Package No.9 (Component Project No.4) stated, "To stay on schedule, this package requires 6,000 cubic meters of sand daily. However, recently, local authorities have only been able to supply 1,000 cubic meters per day. If this continues, completing the road surface loading phase by June 2025 as planned will be extremely challenging."

According to Project Management Board No.2, Soc Trang Province, the investor of Component Project No.4, the prolonged sand shortage means that by March 2025, the four packages of the project have only reached 22.27 percent of their contracted value.

In addition to Component Project No.1 and Component Project No.4, the remaining two segments of the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang Expressway are also facing severe shortages of sand and stone, causing construction delays. The project requires 29 million cubic meters of sand, but only 23 million cubic meters have been sourced so far. The situation is even more critical for the Can Tho - Ca Mau Expressway, where the shortage is prolonged despite various efforts by the project owner and local authorities. According to the Ministry of Construction, the project still lacks 3.7 million cubic meters of sand to complete the foundation work.

Beyond sand, major transportation projects in the Mekong Delta are also struggling with shortages of stone and soil. Mr. Dang Hoang Tuan, Director of Long An Province’s Department of Construction, reported that the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.3 Project, particularly the section passing through Long An, requires 162,000 cubic meters of crushed stone but has only stockpiled just over 21,000 cubic meters. Despite months of searching, no viable supply solution has been found.

Urgent measures for sand supply before March 15

Amid the ongoing shortage of sand and stone affecting multiple projects, particularly the Ring Road No.3 project, which has caused construction delays, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh held a working session on March 11 with officials from Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Long An, and Ho Chi Minh City. The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Construction Bui Xuan Dung, Ho Chi Minh City Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc, and leaders from relevant ministries, agencies, and localities. At the meeting, provincial representatives urged an expedited supply of sand and stone to ensure projects remain on schedule.

Ho Chi Minh City Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc has committed to keeping land clearance on schedule and securing sufficient sand and stone for the project. He has also urged the government to implement a special mechanism allowing sand extraction and permitting processes to occur simultaneously, aiming to meet the goal of completing 3,000 kilometers of expressways this year. Additionally, he proposed establishing specific construction standards for elevated bridges in weak-soil areas like Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces.

During a recent meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh acknowledged efforts to accelerate key infrastructure projects but noted that progress remains slow due to material shortages, unresolved land clearance issues, and delays in mining permits. To fast-track the Ring Road No.3 project, he directed Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, and Long An to follow the Prime Minister’s guidance and continue addressing challenges in sand and stone supply.

That same day, the Ministry of Construction issued an urgent official telegram to 44 provinces, cities, and seven project management boards, calling for faster licensing and increased mining capacity to support key national projects. Six provinces—An Giang, Ben Tre, Tien Giang, Soc Trang, Dong Nai, and Kien Giang—were specifically urged to complete licensing procedures, expand mining operations, and ensure adequate reserves and production capacity to meet construction deadlines for major projects in the Southern region, as committed to the Government.

Vinh Long, Ben Tre, and Tien Giang provinces are expediting the licensing process for sand and stone extraction, ensuring that mining operations are completed by March 15 as directed. Meanwhile, Binh Duong and Dong Nai have committed to supplying sufficient stone. "Local authorities will be held accountable if they fail to meet their commitments. They must launch competitive initiatives, strengthen inspections, push contractors to stay on schedule, and promptly address any obstacles to keep projects on track. Although provinces have pledged to provide enough sand and stone for the Ring Road No.3 project, further efforts are needed to ensure the roadbed is completed as planned," Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh emphasized.

Earlier, regarding the shortage of sand for expressway construction, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha noted that the licensing process for sand mining in some provinces has been slow and lacking urgency. He urged An Giang, Dong Thap, Ben Tre, and Vinh Long to resolve outstanding issues related to mining permits and the reopening of sand and stone quarries designated for expressway projects. "Commitments must be fulfilled. By March 15, all necessary procedures must be completed, and mining sites must be handed over to contractors for extraction to prevent project delays due to material shortages," he directed.

By staff writers – Translated by Thuy Doan