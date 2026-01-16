HCMC moves to prevent site clearance delays on Ring Road 2 project

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh instructed the People’s Committees of Thu Duc, Phuoc Long and Tang Nhon Phu wards to intensify efforts to encourage residents to hand over land for site clearance.

On the afternoon of January 15, Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh, together with representatives of relevant departments and agencies, conducted an on-site inspection and held a working session on compensation and site clearance for the Ring Road 2 construction project. The project encompasses two sections from Phu Huu Bridge to Vo Nguyen Giap Street (Section 1) and from Vo Nguyen Giap Street to Pham Van Dong Street (Section 2).

Attending the working session were leaders of the People’s Committees of the Thu Duc, Phuoc Long and Tang Nhon Phu wards.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh calls on local authorities to intensify efforts to encourage residents to hand over land for site clearance. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Reporting at the session, Director of the Thu Duc City Compensation and Site Clearance Board Vo Tri Dung said that as of January 14, 2026, the unit had received land handover from 346 out of 888 affected cases, equivalent to 38.96 percent, with a total area of approximately 18.38 hectares.

In addition, the project area includes 17.29 hectares of transport land and rivers and canals managed by the State, which are not subject to compensation. Overall, the total land area recovered reached 35.67 hectares out of 47.66 hectares, or about 75 percent of the project’s total area. Specifically, Phuoc Long Ward handed over land in 244 out of 590 cases, Tang Nhon Phu Ward in 50 out of 52 cases and Thu Duc Ward in 52 out of 246 cases.

For Subproject 1 (Section 2), land handover was completed in 160 of 262 cases, or 61.06 percent, with 7.76 hectares recovered. The project also includes 2.2 hectares of roads and waterways not subject to compensation. As a result, a total of 9.96 hectares out of 13.49 hectares has been recovered, accounting for 73.83 percent of the entire route area.

Regarding apartment-based resettlement, the Housing Management and Construction Appraisal Center is currently renovating 141 apartments in Lot R7 of the 38.4-hectare area and 100 apartments in Lots C and D of the 17.3-hectare area. Up to now, the People’s Committees of Thu Duc, Phuoc Long and Tang Nhon Phu wards have issued resettlement allocation decisions for 79 cases, and 23 apartments have been handed over to residents.

For land-plot resettlement, the Thu Duc City Compensation and Site Clearance Board has submitted multiple proposals concerning the Long Buu Resettlement Area (Phase 2), the Dong Tang Long Urban Area and the housing project of Dai Nhan Company. However, several outstanding issues, such as mechanisms for collecting resettlement payments, transfer of infrastructure investment costs, adjustments to detailed planning and surveying and mapping procedures, are still awaiting agreement from relevant departments and agencies, thereby affecting the progress of resettlement arrangements.

Concluding the working session, Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh urged local authorities to intensify outreach to residents, complete resettlement procedures by January 22, and act decisively to ensure timely site clearance for the Ring Road 2 project.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh inspects the site clearance progress of the Ring Road 2 project. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

He also directed the Municipal Department of Construction to complete all legal procedures related to resettlement by January 22 and submit a report to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. Local authorities were asked to proactively review and classify cases, strengthen communication and dialogue, and clearly explain policies so that residents understand, agree with, and comply with land recovery.

At the same time, the wards must urgently complete documentation and fully implement procedures for compensation payments and land recovery in accordance with regulations. Relevant agencies and localities were urged to demonstrate a strong sense of responsibility and act decisively to promptly deliver cleared sites, ensuring the project’s overall progress.

The Ring Road 2 construction project comprises two main sections. Section 1, stretching from Phu Huu Bridge to Vo Nguyen Giap Street, has a total investment of VND9,328 billion (US$355 million), including two subprojects. Of which, a construction subproject managed by the Traffic Construction Investment Project Management Board with an investment of VND2,653 billion (US$101 million), and a compensation, site clearance and resettlement subproject managed by the Thu Duc City Compensation and Site Clearance Board with an investment of VND6,675 billion (US$255 million).

Section 2, spanning from Vo Nguyen Giap Street to Pham Van Dong Street, has a total investment of VND4,543 billion (US$173 million), including VND2,587 billion (US$98.9 million) for construction and VND1,956 billion (US$74 million) for compensation and site clearance. The project is scheduled for implementation during the 2023–2027 period.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong