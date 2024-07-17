Ho Chi Minh City

Thu Duc City to carry out land revocation for Ring Road 2 project before July 30

SGGP

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City on July 16 announced comprehensive plans to prepare for the Ring Road 2 construction project in the city.

td.jpg
At the conference

On July 16, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City held a conference to announce plans of land revocation; conducting surveys, measurements and inspections for the project; implementing compensation, resettlement support and collecting opinions from residents in the construction area of the Ring Road 2 project.

It is expected that boundary markers will be installed this week and the land revocation notice will be issued on July 30.

If residents agree overwhelmingly, the project will commence in the second quarter of 2025 and be completed by 2026.

Thu Duc City will apply maximum market-based compensation prices and pricing policies adhere to the 2024 Land Law. Therefore, land prices would be changed from those approved in 2023.

Thu Duc City is expected to conduct resettlement arrangement at Long Buu resettlement area for the second phase 2 (Long Binh - Long Thanh My Ward), residential area projects of Dai Nhan Company in Van Phuc Urban Area, Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward, the Cat Lai residential project in Cat Lai Ward and Dong Tang Long resettlement area in Truong Thanh Ward.

Resettlement apartments will be arranged in C8 apartment buildings in Tang Nhon Phu A Ward and Linh Trung apartment block in Linh Trung Ward.

By Thanh Trong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Ring Road 2 project land revocation 2024 Land Law land prices resettlement arrangement Thu Duc City

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn