Thu Duc City to carry out land revocation for Ring Road 2 project before July 30

On July 16, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City held a conference to announce plans of land revocation; conducting surveys, measurements and inspections for the project; implementing compensation, resettlement support and collecting opinions from residents in the construction area of the Ring Road 2 project.

It is expected that boundary markers will be installed this week and the land revocation notice will be issued on July 30.

If residents agree overwhelmingly, the project will commence in the second quarter of 2025 and be completed by 2026.

Thu Duc City will apply maximum market-based compensation prices and pricing policies adhere to the 2024 Land Law. Therefore, land prices would be changed from those approved in 2023.

Thu Duc City is expected to conduct resettlement arrangement at Long Buu resettlement area for the second phase 2 (Long Binh - Long Thanh My Ward), residential area projects of Dai Nhan Company in Van Phuc Urban Area, Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward, the Cat Lai residential project in Cat Lai Ward and Dong Tang Long resettlement area in Truong Thanh Ward.

Resettlement apartments will be arranged in C8 apartment buildings in Tang Nhon Phu A Ward and Linh Trung apartment block in Linh Trung Ward.

