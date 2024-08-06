HCMC seeks approval for Ring Road 2-Pham Van Dong Interchange design

HCMC is seeking clarification from the Transport Ministry as to the alignment of An Binh – Hoa Hung railway line to ensure the optimal design of Ring Road 2.



Due to the urgent nature of the design for Ring Road 2 – Pham Van Dong Interchange under the Ring Road 2 project, specifically the section from Vo Nguyen Giap – Pham Van Dong, as well as the need to finalize the feasibility study, the HCMC People's Committee has requested that the Ministry of Transport provide its opinion, particularly regarding the alignment of An Binh – Hoa Hung railway line.

The municipal People’s Committee informed that the project's investor and consulting firms have conducted studies and proposed adjustments to the aforementioned planning. The proposed design essentially maintains the current configuration of Ring Road 2 – Pham Van Dong Interchange while adhering to technical requirements, minimizing encroachment on existing infrastructure, and ensuring compliance with construction management and urban order regulations.

Ho Chi Minh City has designed a three-tier interchange for Ring Road 2 – Pham Van Dong Intersection as follows:

Level 0: The existing North-South railway line (An Binh - Hoa Hung).

Level +1: Two overpasses on Ring Road 2, crossing the streets of Linh Dong, Pham Van Dong, Kha Van Can, and Rach Ngang. The second overpass on level +1 will provide a right turn from Ring Road 2 onto Pham Van Dong, heading towards Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Level +2: An overpass on Pham Van Dong Street, allowing straight traffic from Tan Son Nhat International Airport towards Linh Xuan Intersection, and a left turn from Pham Van Dong towards National Highway No.1 – Go Dua.

This design aligns with the investment plan and detailed railway planning for the HCMC area, as approved by the Ministry of Transport in its Decision No.1556/QD-BGTVT (released in June 2013), and with the local zoning plans.

However, according to the Ministry of Transport's proposal in Dispatch No.6287/BGTVT-KHDT (dated June 13, 2024), regarding adjustments to the railway lines and stations in the HCMC area, the An Binh – Hoa Hưng railway line is expected to be elevated.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thanh Tam