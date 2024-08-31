Ring Road 2 to be typical example of Land Law 2024 implementation

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai had a working session on the disbursement of the Ring Road 2 project and public investment disbursement of Thu Duc City on August 30.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai has a working session on the disbursement of the Ring Road 2 project and public investment disbursement of Thu Duc City on August 30. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding the Ring Road 2 project, the city’s chairman said that HCMC must identify it as a “model of a model” in concretizing the Land Law 2024 based on promoting achievements and learning from the limitations during the implementation of the Ring Road 3 project.

He requested relevant departments and agencies to focus on adjusting the new land price list, related documents, and other support policies by September 20, and complete the project approval process, resettlement and compensation plan by October 30.

Regarding the new land price framework, he asked for a thorough review to ensure the highest level of consensus, minimize negative impacts in the new land price list, and immediately apply for the Ring Road 2 project.

Regarding public investment disbursement, the Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC instructed Thu Duc City to achieve a disbursement rate of no less than 90 percent by the end of the year. Specifically, for the Ring Road 2 project, the disbursement must reach at least 7,600 billion VND.

He delegated Thu Duc City to achieve around 90 percent or above the disbursement rate, especially the disbursement rate of the Ring Road 2 project which must reach at least VND7,600 billion (US$305.5 million).

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai also assigned the Department of Construction and the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to review all residential areas with investors’ obligations of infrastructure and social housing funds, create reports, and send them to the HCMC People's Committee for further direction. The city will open a peak period to inspect and solve these problems from now until 2025.

Related News Compensation for Ring Road No.3 to be typical example of other projects

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh