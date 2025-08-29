HCMC leaders visit Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, veteran revolutionaries

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan paid a visit in tribute to a Heroic Vietnamese Mother and veteran revolutionary on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

On the morning of August 29, a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, led by Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the Municipal People’s Council conducted a gift-offering visit to Heroic Vietnamese Mother Duong Kim Lan, born in 1933, residing at Tan Son Nhat Ward, whose husband, martyr Do Duy Phong, fell in 1966, and son, martyr Do Kim Hoa, died in 1971. She currently lives with her daughter.

Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the Municipal People’s Council and delegates visit and extend best wishes to Heroic Vietnamese Mother Duong Kim Lan.

The Vice Chairman of the Municipal People’s Council warmly inquired about the health condition of Heroic Vietnamese Mother Duong Kim Lan, and expressed deep gratitude for the sacrifices made by generations who fought for national independence and freedom. On this occasion, he extended wishes for good health and longevity, noting that she remains a shining example for the younger generation.

The delegation then visited and presented gifts to Mr. Hoang Trinh, born in 1935, Bay Hien Ward, who was a veteran cadre active before the August Revolution.

HCMC People’s Council leaders visit and present gifts to Mr. Hoang Trinh.

Presenting the gift, Vice Chairman of the Municipal People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan expressed sincere appreciation, wishing him health, happiness and longevity, and affirmed his role as a moral example for his descendants and the community.

By Cam Nuong- Translated by Huyen Huong