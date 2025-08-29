Ho Chi Minh City leaders express gratitude to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City’s officials led by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc visited and presented gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers in the city on August 28.

The visit marked the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2025) and the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the accompanying delegation of officials from the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city visited Vietnamese Heroic Mother Le Thi Hanh, 82, a resident of Xom Chieu Ward in Ho Chi Minh City. Mother Hanh lost two sons who were martyred while serving in the border defense war and performing international duties.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc expressed his deep gratitude for the tremendous contributions and sacrifices made by generations who fought for the nation’s independence and freedom. He extended his best wishes to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Le Thi Hanh for good health and longevity, hoping she would continue to be a shining example for younger generations to follow.

The delegation later visited Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Huu Tai, 85, a resident of Khanh Hoi Ward in Ho Chi Minh City. Her husband was martyred during the resistance war against America, and her son lost his life in the border defense war while undertaking international duties. The mother herself is a war veteran and was classified as a level-4 wounded soldier, having been imprisoned and tortured by the enemy during the resistance.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc and the delegation offered incense in tribute to the fallen soldiers. On behalf of the city’s leadership, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee expressed his sincere gratitude and extended his warmest wishes to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Huu Tai for good health, joy, and longevity, affirming that she remains a shining role model for younger generations.

On the same day, a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, led by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha, visited and presented gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and outstanding revolution contributors in Binh Chanh and Tan Nhut communes.

The delegation visited and presented gifts to several Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, including Nguyen Thi Canh, 93, in Binh Chanh Commune; Phan Thi Tam, 91, in Tan Nhut Commune; and Thieu Thi Xuyen, 104, in Tan Nhut Commune.

During the visits, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation for the immense contributions and sacrifices made by the Heroic Mothers. He extended his heartfelt wishes for their continued good health and clarity of mind, affirming that they remain shining examples for their descendants and younger generations to follow.

Also on the same day, the Party Committee of An Lac Ward held a ceremony to present Party membership badges on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the National Day. Accordingly, 61 Party members of the An Lac Ward Party Committee were honored to receive and be posthumously awarded the Party badge.

Meanwhile, the Party Committee of Binh Chanh Commune also held a Party badge presentation ceremony, awarding 12 senior Party members.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh