HCMC reinforces anti-corruption, wastefulness and misconduct steering committee

On December 29, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang signed a decision to reinforce the personnel of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Practices.

Under the decision, the committee comprises one head, five deputy heads and 11 members.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Practices, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Mr. Tran Luu Quang, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, serves as Head of the steering committee.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has appointed Mr. Tran Van Tuan, Member of the Standing Committee and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, as Head of the Party Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission.

On the same day, the Standing Committee also decided to assign Ms. Nguyen Thi My Hang, Member of the Standing Committee and former head of the Internal Affairs Commission, to serve as Secretary of the Party Committee of Ben Cat Ward for the 2025–2030 term.

Overview of the 12th working session of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Practices. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Earlier, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang chaired the steering committee’s 12th working session, attended by the deputy heads and members of the steering committee.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong