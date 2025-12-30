One-stop administrative center opens, marking new step toward smarter governance

Ho Chi Minh City has officially launched its Public Administrative Service Center, uniting multiple departments and agencies in a single location to simplify procedures and deliver faster, more transparent services for citizens and businesses.

At the Public Administrative Service Center

Yesterday, the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administrative Service Center officially began accepting administrative procedure applications from citizens and businesses. Many citizens and business representatives came to submit their applications and expressed their joy that administrative procedures from various departments and agencies are now centralized at one location, making things more convenient for citizens and businesses.

Quick and convenient

At the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administrative Service Center at 43 Nguyen Van Ba Street in Thu Duc Ward, to apply for a permit to print Tet calendars, resident Dao Thi Lien of Hoa Hung Ward, went to the counter of the Department of Culture and Sports to inquire about information and received detailed step-by-step assistance from a specialist.

Accordingly, Ms. Lien was instructed to apply for a business registration license and a publishing license. Only after obtaining these licenses could she proceed with printing the calendars. Leaving the counter of the Department of Culture and Sports, Ms. Lien went to the counter of the Department of Justice to inquire about further procedures.

After receiving detailed instructions, Ms. Lien happily left to prepare her documents. “The good news is that the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administrative Service Center has counters for all departments and agencies; people only need to come here to get answers to all their questions, no longer having to go to each department individually as before. This is a convenience that people have long desired,” Ms. Lien expressed.

According to Phan Thu Ngan, a representative of a business in Ho Chi Minh City, who came to complete procedures related to the Department of Industry and Trade and the Department of Finance simultaneously, the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administrative Service Center has created many conveniences for people and businesses when carrying out administrative procedures. Ms. Ngan expressed satisfaction with the spacious and clean facilities, modern equipment, the staff, and the friendly working environment.

Similarly, resident Nguyen Thi Hong from Dong Thanh Commune believes that the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administrative Service Center is the most convenient model for people when carrying out procedures under the city's authority. “Here, I received thorough, enthusiastic, and detailed guidance,” Ms. Hong shared.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Lieu, Deputy Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice, said that after ceasing to accept applications at the department's one-stop service center, the Department of Justice leadership assigned two officials to the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administrative Service Center to serve citizens. On the first day of receiving applications at the center, most applications related to legal assistance, civil registration, nationality, and notarization. The Department of Justice will send more personnel to the center to support in case of a large number of people submitting applications.

Citizens and businesses are the focus of the service center

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administrative Service Center, Duong Van Thom, informed that on the first day of operation, the center received nearly 1,000 applications. Initially, citizens and businesses are satisfied with the arrangement and organization of a civilized working environment with complete equipment to serve citizens and businesses.

On the first day of operation, the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administrative Service Center received applications from all departments and agencies. Leaders from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Office and various departments and agencies also conducted on-site surveys and assigned management personnel to directly assist and supervise the application processing at the counter. The center's specialized departments also assigned staff to directly monitor and supervise the adherence to official regulations by officials and civil servants in each commune.

The Ho Chi Minh City Public Administrative Service Center prioritizes citizens and businesses, ensuring that all citizens and business representatives who come to conduct business receive attentive and satisfactory service. That afternoon, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong inspected the center's operations. He acknowledged the efforts and dedication of all staff and employees on the first day of trial operation.

According to the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, in recent times, the city's leaders and the political system at all levels have focused on and responsibly implemented tasks and solutions to enhance the effectiveness of administrative reform, especially the operation of the two-tiered local government model.

In recent times, Ho Chi Minh City has synchronously implemented decentralization, delegation of power, and authorization at the city level as well as at 168 communes, wards, and special zones. The city aims to implement 100 percent of administrative procedures regardless of administrative boundaries and 100 percent of procedures for citizens and businesses to be carried out online.

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee said that the operation of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administrative Service Center is proof of the city's commitment and efforts in transforming its management method from administration to service.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan