HCMC approves appointment of more vice chairpersons across 83 communes and wards

To enhance local administration and meet the demands of population growth and public service management, Ho Chi Minh City has approved the addition of vice chairpersons to 83 communes and wards across the city.

Civil servants at Cat Lai Ward receive citizents

Among these, 66 wards and 17 communes meet the criteria for administrative expansion having a population of 50,000 or more, wards with a natural area of at least 5.5 km², communes with at least 30 km², or areas considered key and complex in terms of social order and security. Each will receive one additional vice chairperson of its people’s committee.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee recently issued conclusions regarding the staffing framework for commune-level People’s Committees, including the number of vice chairpersons and deputy heads of professional departments and equivalent agencies, as well as public administrative service centers under commune-level People’s Committees.

In line with Conclusion No. 187-KL/TW of the Politburo and Secretariat, the Standing Committee approved the policy of adding one vice chairperson for communes and wards that satisfy the prescribed population and area criteria or are located in complex and high-priority areas for social order and safety.

The committee also agreed that professional departments, equivalent units, and public administrative service centers under people’s committees in communes will, on average, have two deputy heads, as regulated in Article 1 of Government Resolution No. 332/NQ-CP.

A total of 83 communes and wards qualified for this adjustment, including wards such as Long Phuoc, Phu An, Long Nguyen, Ba Ria, Chanh Hiep, Chanh Phu Hoa, Cat Lai, Thuan An, Phu Thuan, Vinh Tan, Tan My, An Khanh, Phuoc Thang, Tan Son, Tan Uyen, Phu My, Binh Co, Tay Nam, Long Truong, Thu Dau Mot, Thoi Hoa, Hoa Loi, Tam Thang, Rach Dua, Ben Cat, Lai Thieu, Tan Tao, and Thu Duc; and communes such as Long Dien, Ho Tram, Thai My, Bau Bang, Binh Loi, Tan An Hoi, Hiep Phuoc, Hung Long, Phu Hoa Dong, Binh My, Xuan Thoi Son, Cu Chi, Tan Nhut, Nha Be, Vinh Loc, Tan Vinh Loc, Long Hai, and Ba Diem.

The Standing Committee has assigned the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to lead and implement this decision, while also reviewing plans to gradually reduce the number of deputy positions in departments currently exceeding the authorized limit. Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has directed people’s committees in communes to cease the practice of vice chairpersons concurrently serving as directors of public administrative service centers. The city will also adjust the number of deputy heads in professional departments and equivalent units in accordance with Government Resolution No. 332/NQ-CP and ensure compliance with all legal staffing regulations.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Anh Quan