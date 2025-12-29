Le Loi Boulevard unveils fresh new look ahead of 2026

After nearly a month of implementation, Le Loi Boulevard—one of the most important traffic corridors and urban spaces in downtown HCMC—has unveiled a renewed, modern appearance marked by orderly design and vibrant colors.

Bright swathes of fresh flowers in vibrant, multi-colored hues

Along the 950-meter stretch, running from the Saigon Opera House on Dong Khoi Street to the square in front of Ben Thanh Market, renovation and beautification works have been completed on schedule in time to welcome the New Year 2026. The project has delivered a polished and festive look to the city’s core, reinforcing Le Loi Boulevard’s role as a central axis of urban life.

Le Loi Boulevard passes through key intersections, such as Nam Ky Khoi Nghia and Pasteur streets, while linking a dense cluster of iconic cultural, architectural, and commercial landmarks. These include the Saigon Opera House, Rex, Continental, and Caravelle hotels, Saigon Center–Takashimaya shopping complex, and Ben Thanh Market. As such, the facelift carries particular significance in enhancing urban aesthetics and shaping HCMC’s image in the eyes of residents and visitors alike.

Open sections of the median strip are paved with stone and clearly marked with painted lines.

Under a plan agreed upon by the HCMC Department of Construction, all building facades along the street were thoroughly cleaned to remove moss, grime, and weathering before being repainted in a coordinated palette. The result is a harmonious and elegant streetscape that preserves the distinctive character of individual buildings while achieving overall visual unity. Notably, previously run-down or abandoned sites—such as the former Hoang Long Restaurant and the apartment building at No.9 Cong Truong Lam Son Street—have been refurbished, eliminating long-standing eyesores.

In parallel, signage and advertising boards were reorganized in line with regulations, with most signage confined to ground floors and designed to avoid obstructing windows or architectural features above. This has helped create a more open, contemporary, and visually pleasing street environment.

A key highlight of the renovation is the expanded green space and floral landscaping. The central median has been paved with granite, tree planters clad in matching stone, and new flowers and shrubs added to introduce vibrant color. Sidewalks on both sides have also been repaved with granite, improving durability while enhancing pedestrian comfort and experience.

The project has received strong public support from residents and business owners along the street. Prior consultations and surveys conducted by local authorities garnered near-unanimous approval. Funding for the entire project was provided by Khang Dien House Trading and Investment Joint Stock Company, easing pressure on the municipal budget and demonstrating meaningful private-sector participation in urban beautification.

With its clean, modern, and eye-catching new look, Le Loi Boulevard is set to remain a lively hub for shopping, social activities, and festivals, while standing out as a signature destination for domestic and international visitors during holidays and major events in HCMC.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan