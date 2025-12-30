Ho Chi Minh City

Vung Tau Ward, HCMC targets over VND1,765 billion in 2026 budget revenue

The People’s Council of Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, term 2021–2026 held its seventh working session on December 29.

During the session, delegates discussed and approved key socio-economic resolutions. The ward’s projected state budget revenue for 2026 is over VND1,765 billion (US$67 million), with local budget revenue estimated at more than VND891.7 billion (US$34 million).

br2-5467-2473.jpg
Leaders of Vung Tau Ward attend the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu)

Local budget expenditures for 2026 are also estimated at over VND891.7 billion (US$34 million). Additionally, a 2025 budget surplus of over VND42.5 billion (US$1.6 million) will be carried forward to 2026 to cover routine expenses of local units, payments to higher-level budgets, public service projects, planning initiatives, procurement, maintenance and investment.

By Quang Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong

