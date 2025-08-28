HCMC leaders pay tribute to Vietnamese heroic mothers, veteran cadres

A delegation of officials of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council honored Vietnamese heroic mothers and veteran revolutionary cadres on the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2).

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien (L) visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Huong. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of August 28, a delegation led by Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien paid visits and presented gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and veteran revolutionary cadres, in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

The delegation visited Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Huong in Binh Tri Dong Ward. Her husband and son both sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Mr. Pham Thanh Kien expressed heartfelt gratitude and deep appreciation for the immense loss and noble sacrifices made by Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Huong and her family in the cause of national independence and freedom.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien offers a gift to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Le Thi Nhien. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien (R) offers a gift to Mr. Hoang Van Tan, a veteran revolutionary cadre in Binh Tan Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation later visited Vietnamese Heroic Mother Le Thi Nhien, also residing in Binh Tri Dong Ward. She lost both her husband and son, who laid down their lives in service to the country.

Despite her advanced age and frail health, she remains clear-minded and continues to embody the revolutionary spirit, serving as a shining example in preserving and promoting her family’s proud legacy.

On behalf of the city’s leadership, Mr. Pham Thanh Kien extended his best wishes for good health to the Mother and her family, reaffirming Ho Chi Minh City’s deep respect, enduring gratitude, and continued commitment to the care and well-being of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers.

The delegation then visited and paid tribute to Mr. Hoang Van Tan, a veteran revolutionary cadre in Binh Tan Ward. Mr. Tan joined the revolutionary movement in 1944 and once served as an arbitrator for the State Economic Arbitration. He is now living with his family in stable health and continues to serve as an exemplary role model for younger generations.

By Chau Vu, Cam Nuong—Translated by Kim Khanh