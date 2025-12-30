Ho Chi Minh City ready to open bright red-painted bike lane

Ho Chi Minh City’s new bicycle lane on Mai Chi Tho Street in An Khanh Ward is now completed and will be officially open to the public on December 31.

The 5.8-kilometer-long bicycle lane runs beside the walkway of Mai Chi Tho Street, a section from Nguyen Co Thach Street to D1 Street.

The lane is approximately two meters wide on average, narrowing to 1.5 meters at some bridge sections, and allows bikes to travel at a maximum speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

The asphalt street surface is clearly marked, while intersections are painted with bright red to enhance visibility and safety.

Cyclists can ride safely as the lane is entirely separated from motorized traffic.

At bus stops, the bike lane is routed behind the boarding areas to avoid conflicts with passengers.

The route also includes five public bike-sharing stations, integrated with a mobile app, making it easy for residents to access bicycles and combine cycling with other public transport options such as buses and the metro.

Once operational, the bicycle lane will not only improve transport infrastructure but also enhance the city’s environment and contribute to a more civilized urban traffic landscape.

>>>Below are some photos of the bicycle lane on Mai Chi Tho Street before the December 31 inauguration.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong