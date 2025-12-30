Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City ready to open bright red-painted bike lane

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City’s new bicycle lane on Mai Chi Tho Street in An Khanh Ward is now completed and will be officially open to the public on December 31.

The 5.8-kilometer-long bicycle lane runs beside the walkway of Mai Chi Tho Street, a section from Nguyen Co Thach Street to D1 Street.

5-7800-4581.jpg
The bicycle lane runs beside the walkway of Mai Chi Tho Street, a section from Nguyen Co Thach Street to D1 Street

The lane is approximately two meters wide on average, narrowing to 1.5 meters at some bridge sections, and allows bikes to travel at a maximum speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

The asphalt street surface is clearly marked, while intersections are painted with bright red to enhance visibility and safety.

Cyclists can ride safely as the lane is entirely separated from motorized traffic.

At bus stops, the bike lane is routed behind the boarding areas to avoid conflicts with passengers.

The route also includes five public bike-sharing stations, integrated with a mobile app, making it easy for residents to access bicycles and combine cycling with other public transport options such as buses and the metro.

Once operational, the bicycle lane will not only improve transport infrastructure but also enhance the city’s environment and contribute to a more civilized urban traffic landscape.

>>>Below are some photos of the bicycle lane on Mai Chi Tho Street before the December 31 inauguration.

10-272-9733.jpg
9-5384-7333.jpg
3-3384-3857.jpg
1hy-370-1102.jpg
1he-8069-3929.jpg
1hc-109-2079.jpg
1hu-1366-774.jpg
15-9425-2855.jpg
By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

bicycle lane Mai Chi Tho Street An Khanh Ward bright red- painted bike lane December 31 inauguration

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn