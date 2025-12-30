HCMC leaders, Government Inspectorate work with Thu Thiem residents

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee convened with representatives of residents to address complaints and petitions concerning the Thu Thiem New Urban Area.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presided over the December 29 session.

During the working session, representatives of households raised concerns about compensation, resettlement support, site clearance and reports issued by the Government Inspectorate.

In his remarks, Deputy Chief Inspector Le Sy Bay emphasized that all complaints regarding the Thu Thiem planning boundaries have been reviewed and finalized in Notices No. 1483/2018, No. 1169/2021, and No. 2859/2023.

The results were agreed upon by relevant ministries and HCMC authorities, and approved by the Prime Minister and the Standing Deputy Prime Minister. These conclusions remain legally valid, and Ho Chi Minh City has been urged to continue their implementation.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, is delivering remarks at the working session with Thu Thiem New Urban Area residents’ representatives.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that all issues identified by the Government Inspectorate have been publicly addressed under the Central Government guidance.

The city has fully implemented the Government Inspectorate’s conclusions and the Prime Minister’s directives, addressed shortcomings in the implementation process, and acknowledged the hardships faced by affected residents and families.

HCMC has also introduced additional policies to protect residents’ legitimate rights, including Decision No. 70/2025/QD-UBND dated May 23, 2025. Authorities urged residents to comply with the Inspectorate’s conclusions to ensure the timely and successful development of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area for the benefit of the community and the city’s sustainable growth.

Covering 930 hectares of land, the Thu Thiem New Urban Area is strategically planned as a modern, internationally recognized financial, economic and cultural center, replacing the old downtown, improving connectivity to the eastern zone, easing traffic, creating green spaces, and enhancing Ho Chi Minh City’s regional and global standing.

By Phuong Uyen, Dong Son – Translated by Huyen Huong