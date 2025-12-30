HCMC adjusts traffic on Le Loi Boulevard for inauguration ceremony

The Traffic Police Division (PC08) under the HCMC Police has announced adjustments to traffic organization on Le Loi Boulevard, spanning Saigon Ward and Ben Thanh Ward, to facilitate the inauguration of the street’s urban renewal project.

A section of Le Loi Boulevard

Accordingly, the car-only lanes on Le Loi Boulevard, from Nguyen Trung Truc and Nam Ky Khoi Nghia to Phan Boi Chau, will be reserved for event activities from midnight on December 30 to 6 p.m. on December 31. Construction and setup for the ceremony will take place on December 30. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for the morning of December 31, followed by dismantling and site clearance from noon until 6 p.m. the same day.

To avoid the affected section, road users are advised to use the mixed-traffic lane on Le Loi Boulevard or alternative parallel routes, such as Ham Nghi and Le Thanh Ton streets. Intersecting roads with Le Loi Boulevard, including Pasteur, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, and Phan Boi Chau, will remain open to traffic as usual.

Motorists traveling through the area are urged to reduce speed, comply with instructions from traffic police and on-site personnel, and strictly observe traffic signals. Stopping or parking on the roadway of Le Loi Boulevard (mixed-traffic lane) and at intersections is prohibited, as it may obstruct traffic flow.

Based on actual conditions, the traffic police will implement flexible traffic control and diversion measures to minimize disruptions to travel and daily activities for residents along the route and in surrounding areas.

By Van Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan