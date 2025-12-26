HCMC proposes Can Gio, Phu My 2 Bridge projects worth over VND36 trillion

HCMC has submitted proposals to invest in the Can Gio Bridge and Phu My 2 Bridge projects, with combined capital exceeding VND36 trillion, at the seventh session of the 10th HCMC People’s Council on the afternoon of December 26.

Delegates attend the HCMC People’s Council session on the afternoon of December 26.

The two projects are described as strategic and urgent transport works, aimed at opening direct connectivity corridors from the city center to the coastal Can Gio area and toward Long Thanh International Airport.

According to the proposal, the municipal People’s Committee seeks approval in principle for the Can Gio Bridge project under a public–private partnership (PPP) model, using a build–transfer (BT) contract. The Can Gio Bridge will span the Soai Rap River, with a total route length of about 6.3 kilometers, directly linking central HCMC with Can Gio. The bridge and its approach roads will be built to six lanes, including four motorized lanes and two mixed-traffic lanes.

Total investment for the Can Gio Bridge is estimated at around VND13.2 trillion, inclusive of interest costs. Of this amount, the city budget is expected to contribute nearly VND3.43 trillion, while approximately VND10.67 trillion will be mobilized by the investor to finance construction under the BT contract.

The Phu My 2 Bridge project is also proposed under the PPP–BT model and is considered an interregional infrastructure project. It is permitted to synchronously implement site clearance for the bridge on HCMC’s territory as well as the waterway and bridge sections in Dong Nai Province, ensuring seamless regional connectivity in line with Resolution 98/2023/QH15.

Once completed, Phu My 2 Bridge and its access corridor are expected to form a direct route from southern HCMC to Nhon Trach in Dong Nai and onward to Long Thanh International Airport. The project will also help ease traffic pressure on the existing Phu My Bridge and overloaded national highways and expressways.

The project will have a total length of 6.3 kilometers, starting at Nguyen Huu Tho Street in southern HCMC and ending at Lien Cang Road in Dong Nai. The minimum cross-section will accommodate eight lanes. Construction is scheduled for the 2026–2029 period.

Total investment for Phu My 2 Bridge is estimated at VND23.185 trillion, including interest and investor profit. Construction and equipment costs account for VND12.336 trillion, while site clearance costs for the HCMC section and the Dong Nai bridge portion total VND4.365 trillion. Payment to the investor will combine land funds valued at over VND15.083 trillion and about VND5.807 trillion from the city budget.

To accelerate implementation, HCMC has proposed selecting investors for both projects under special circumstances in accordance with Government Decree 257/2025 on BT contract projects.

By Cam Nuong, Ngo Binh, Thu Huong – Translated by Thuy Doan