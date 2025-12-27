HCMC People's Council greenlights new hospitals to expand healthcare capacity

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council has approved investment plans for two hospital projects in Tan Nhut Commune, with total funding exceeding VND8.9 trillion, aimed at expanding medical capacity for the 2026–2030 period.

Members of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council vote to approve the draft resolutions.

Yesterday afternoon, during its 7th session (term X, 2021–2026), the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council voted to approve two major resolutions on healthcare infrastructure investment for the 2026–2030 road map.

The Council agreed on the investment policy for the construction of a new Trauma Hospital in Tan Nhut Commune, to be managed by the Management Board for Civil and Industrial Construction Projects. The total investment for this project is estimated at VND4.207 trillion.

The existing trauma hospital in the inner city is currently overloaded, with limited space and deteriorating facilities. Traffic congestion during peak hours also hampers emergency transport, while the treatment of multiple trauma cases is scattered across different hospitals. To address these challenges, the city plans to establish Vietnam’s first specialized trauma hospital—modern, high-quality, and capable of easing the burden on big hospitals, creating specialized employment opportunities, and advancing deep medical expertise.

A key goal of the project is to develop synchronized IT infrastructure and smart healthcare management systems. This will ensure connectivity and data sharing with the National Population Database, electronic identification and authentication systems, electronic health records, and other digital healthcare platforms. The hospital is classified as a priority investment project and a flagship initiative in the city’s healthcare development strategy for 2026–2030.

In addition, the People’s Council also approved the investment policy for the 500-bed Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine General Practice Hospital for the Phase 1, also located in Tan Nhut Commune and managed by the same project management board, with a total investment of VND4.784 trillion.

This hospital follows a University–Hospital integration model, addressing the current lack of a dedicated teaching hospital for Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine in the city. It will support standardized training, postgraduate education, scientific research, and clinical practice.

The new hospital is envisioned as both a high-quality medical facility and a training and research center, serving over 12,000 students and 2,000 faculty members, thus meeting the growing demand for highly qualified healthcare professionals during the 2025–2030 period.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan