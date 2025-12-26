HCMC proposes spending over VND5 trillion on Thu Thiem 4 Bridge construction

Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) has proposed investing over VND5.06 trillion in the Thu Thiem 4 Bridge project, underscoring the urgency of fast-tracking construction to synchronize urban infrastructure across the city’s eastern and southern corridors.

Delegates attend the HCMC People’s Council session on the afternoon of December 26.

The municipal People’s Committee submitted a proposal seeking approval in principle for the Thu Thiem 4 Bridge project at the seventh session of the 10th HCMC People’s Council for the 2021–2026 term on the afternoon of December 26. The project is slated for public investment, with the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC expected to serve as the investor.

The bridge will begin at Nguyen Van Linh Street, intersecting with Tan Thuan 2 Bridge in Tan Thuan Ward, and end at Nguyen Co Thach Street in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area (An Khanh Ward). Designed to carry eight lanes—six for motorized traffic and two mixed-use lanes—the bridge will have a design speed of 60 kilometers per hour. The total route length is about 2.16 kilometers, including a bridge span of approximately 1.635 kilometers.

The total investment is set at VND5.063 trillion from the city budget, with about VND5 billion allocated for the 2021–2025 period and VND5.058 trillion earmarked for 2026–2030 under the medium-term public investment plan. Construction is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026 and conclude by the fourth quarter of 2028. To accelerate implementation and avoid procedural overlap, compensation, resettlement, and site clearance will be separated into an independent project.

HCMC Vice Chairman Tran Van Bay presents proposals submitted by the municipal People’s Committee.

Regarded as a critical missing link, Thu Thiem 4 Bridge is expected to complete the East–South connectivity network, unlock new development corridors for Thu Thiem and the southern area of the city, and provide an alternative traffic axis to ease pressure on Nguyen Tat Thanh Street–Khanh Hoi Bridge, Kenh Te Bridge, Ong Lanh Bridge, Nguyen Van Cu Bridge, and other overloaded intersections. An architectural design competition is planned in line with regulations.

At the same session, the municipal government also proposed the National Rach Chiec Sports Complex project under a public–private partnership (PPP) model. The project authority would be the HCMC People’s Committee, with Sun Vung Tau Co., Ltd.—a Sun Group subsidiary—named as the proposing investor. The project is structured as a build–to–transfer (BT) contract, with payment made through land funds in accordance with regulations. Preliminary total investment is estimated at nearly VND145.63 trillion, covering construction costs, interest expenses, and investor profit. Funding will be fully mobilized by the investor, without recourse to the city budget. To expedite implementation, HCMC has proposed selecting the investor under special circumstances pursuant to Resolution 260/2025, which amends Resolution 98 on piloting special development mechanisms for the city.

By Cam Nuong, Ngo Binh, Thu Huong – Translated by Thuy Doan