Ho Chi Minh City

City streets adorned in celebration of New Year 2026

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City is awash with festive colors in the final days of 2025 as bustling central avenues, public spaces and government offices have been adorned in fresh colors, radiating vibrant energy to  joyfully welcome the New Year 2026.

As the year draws to a close, the city’s bustle is filled with radiant smiles from residents and visitors cherishing moments of transition, and with the bright, hopeful eyes of workers hurrying to complete the final shipments of the year.

As Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) travels through the streets, it carries the city’s heartbeat toward new-year dreams. Together, these moments shape a collective spirit eager to welcome 2026 with hope and growth.

Rescue workers at Bai Sau (Back Beach), Vung Tau Ward, patrol the area by speedboat to safeguard tourists enjoying the sea.
Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, Ben Thanh Ward, is adorned with flags and flowers.
Foreign tourists explore Ho Chi Minh City.
Workers at Dau Tieng Rubber One Member Company Limited package export orders during the final days of the year.
"Canh hoa dau” (dipterocarp alatus petal) symbol of Thu Dau Mot land, Thu Dau Mot Ward, Ho Chi Minh City sparkles in a dazzling array of colors.
The central area of Binh Duong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, is decorated to welcome the New Year.
Bai Sau (Back Beach), Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, is clean and beautiful, welcoming visitors.
By Manh Thang, Minh Duy, Nguyen Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong

