City streets adorned in celebration of New Year 2026
SGGP
Ho Chi Minh City is awash with festive colors in the final days of 2025 as bustling central avenues, public spaces and government offices have been adorned in fresh colors, radiating vibrant energy to joyfully welcome the New Year 2026.
As the year draws to a close, the city’s bustle is filled with radiant smiles from residents and visitors cherishing moments of transition, and with the bright, hopeful eyes of workers hurrying to complete the final shipments of the year.
As Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) travels through the streets, it carries the city’s heartbeat toward new-year dreams. Together, these moments shape a collective spirit eager to welcome 2026 with hope and growth.
By Manh Thang, Minh Duy, Nguyen Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong