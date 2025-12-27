HCMC Party Chief praises efforts, innovation, responsibility of People’s Council

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang, speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the 2021–2026 term review conference on December 27, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang, noted that the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the 2021–2026 term took place under particularly challenging circumstances. Despite numerous difficulties, the People's Council of the city has clearly demonstrated its role as a local state authority, upholding its responsibilities to the Party, the city administration, and the people of the southern metropolis.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Council has continuously innovated its operations and meeting formats, enhancing the quality of its sessions and promptly reviewing and approving numerous key policies and initiatives to support the city’s development. Notably, over the past six months, the Council has proactively reviewed and issued a series of new resolutions, improved the regulatory framework, and effectively facilitated the merger of three localities, ensuring uninterrupted management and governance.

The oversight activities of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council have continued to be strengthened and deepened, focusing on major and sensitive issues that are of particular concern to voters and the public. Supervision has been conducted rigorously, transparently, and constructively, accompanied by recommendations, monitoring, and follow-up, thereby contributing to enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of state management, as well as reinforcing administrative discipline and order within the city government apparatus.

Interactions with voters and citizens, including receiving and addressing public petitions, have been consistently maintained, clearly demonstrating the responsibility of elected representatives and their vital role as a bridge between the Party, the government, and the people.

Alongside the achievements, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang, acknowledged that the municipal People's Council still faces certain limitations. He emphasized the need to further enhance the quality of policy decisions, the effectiveness of oversight, and the Council’s capacity to anticipate and respond to emerging issues arising from the practical realities of a special urban center.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has called on the City Council to further strengthen its sense of responsibility to the Party and the people, to act decisively and effectively, and to take the lead in implementing the Party’s directives and the National Assembly’s resolutions in practical terms.

In particular, emphasis should be placed on the effective implementation of Resolution No. 260/2025/QH15, which amends and supplements certain provisions of Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on special mechanisms for Ho Chi Minh City, in order to fully leverage unprecedented development opportunities and achieve significant breakthroughs in the new phase.

He urged the Ho Chi Minh City Council to continue affirming its role in institutional development and to closely collaborate with the City People’s Committee in removing bottlenecks and promoting the implementation of major projects. In particular, oversight should be strengthened with the principle that difficult issues must not be avoided, new challenges must not be delayed, and matters involving multiple levels and sectors must be coordinated closely with full accountability until completion.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council is urged to continue innovating its methods of engaging with and monitoring constituents in practical and effective ways, enhancing dialogue, and persistently listening to the concerns and aspirations of the people. At the same time, the Council should maximize the effectiveness of channels for receiving public feedback and petitions, particularly digital platforms, ensuring that every citizen’s opinion is heard, seriously considered, and responded to clearly and transparently.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also highlighted the immediate importance of thoroughly preparing for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term. The preparation and organization processes must fully comply with regulations, uphold democracy, transparency, and safety, and be cost-effective, thereby strengthening public trust and ensuring the overall success of the elections.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh