CNG buses on Routes 33, 150 in HCMC converted to electric vehicles

At the ceremony to announce the full conversion of 58 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses to electric buses on routes No. 33 and No. 150 (Photo: SGGP)

On December 26, at the Cong Hoa bus station in Tan Binh Ward, VinBus Ecological Transport Services Co., Ltd. held a ceremony to announce the full conversion of 58 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses to electric buses on routes No. 33 and No. 150.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, Bui Hoa An, emphasized that the conversion is being carried out in accordance with Decision No. 876/QD-TTg issued by the Prime Minister, which outlines an action program for green energy transition in the transport sector. The move also complies with Official Document No. 2846/UBND-DT of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, which calls for stronger measures to control environmental pollution.

According to Mr. Bui Hoa An, Ho Chi Minh City is intensifying efforts to develop a green and sustainable public transport system. The city currently operates around 2,325 buses, of which 1,082 run on clean energy, accounting for nearly 46.5 percent of the total fleet. By 2030, the city aims for all public transportation vehicles to use green, environmentally friendly energy sources.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction commended VinBus for its proactive approach, strong commitment, and well-structured implementation throughout the transition process while ensuring stable and uninterrupted operations. This effort is considered an important foundation for gradually scaling up a green public transport model across the city, with the active participation of agencies and businesses within the broader green ecosystem.

The department’s leadership also urged VinBus to continue improving service quality, strictly adhere to operating schedules, and enhance punctuality. In addition, VinBus was encouraged to further accelerate the application of information technology in management and service delivery, including cashless payment systems, electronic transport orders, and bus information applications for the public.

The transition to electric buses is widely regarded as a major milestone in Ho Chi Minh City’s roadmap toward a green, clean, and sustainable public transport system. It is expected to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve environmental quality, and enhance the overall quality of life for the city’s residents.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh