Highest Tet bonus in HCMC reaches over VND1.8 billion

In Ho Chi Minh City, the highest Lunar New Year bonus reaches over VND1.84 billion (approximately US$69,774) per person, awarded to an individual working at a foreign-invested enterprise (FDI).

Providing savings accounts to support trade union members facing hardship and serious illness (Photo: SGGP)

According to a report from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs, as of December 25, more than 3,800 enterprises, employing approximately 694,300 workers across the city, have submitted their 2025 wage reports and plans for bonuses for the upcoming New Year and the 2026 Lunar New Year.

The lowest bonus reported was below VND1 million per person. On average, bonuses amounted to approximately VND12.02 million per person, representing a 6.8 percent increase compared to the 2025 Lunar New Year.

For the 2026 New Year’s holiday, the highest bonus reaches over VND1.1 billion per person, while the lowest was around VND750,000 per person. On average, bonuses totaled approximately VND1.93 million per person, representing a 10.5 percent increase from the previous year.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, the highest bonuses are mainly concentrated in enterprises operating in the electronics, information technology, food processing, software development, and real estate sectors. Conversely, smaller businesses, those employing mainly unskilled labor, or companies facing difficulties due to reduced orders and rising costs offered limited bonuses.

Notably, among the 3,802 enterprises that submitted reports, 719 companies (accounting for 18.91 percent) indicated difficulties in providing Lunar New Year bonuses, mainly due to reduced orders, scaled-back production, uncollected debts, and rising costs.

In addition to cash bonuses, more than 1,910 enterprises have implemented various practical measures to support their employees during the holiday, including giving gifts, red envelopes, and shopping vouchers; arranging transportation for workers to return home; and organizing on-site New Year celebrations for those unable to reunite with their families.

The holiday for the Lunar New Year 2026 will last 8–9 days at many enterprises, with some companies combining the break with annual leave to allow employees more time to reunite with their families.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh