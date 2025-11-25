Ho Chi Minh City to auction land plots in Thu Thiem New Urban Area

On November 24, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh issued a document conveying the instructions of the city’s Chairman regarding the auction of land-use rights for several plots in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area.

Land plots in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to take the lead, directing the Land Fund Development Center to coordinate with relevant agencies to draft a detailed auction plan. The plan will be submitted to the Party Standing Committee of the municipal People’s Committee and the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee for review and guidance on the proposed 2026 auction of land plots in Thu Thiem New Urban Area.

Accordingly, the city will auction land plots that already have completed surrounding traffic connections, have undergone full site clearance and compensation, and meet all legal conditions for auctioning land-use rights.

The plots slated for auction include plots 3-8, 3-9, and 3-12 in functional area No. 3; plots 7-1 and 7-17 in functional area No. 7; plot 1-12 in functional area No. 1; and plot 4-21 in functional area No. 4.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee instructed the An Khanh Ward People’s Committee and the municipal Urban Development Management Board to expedite site-clearance and compensation procedures for plot 1-20, enabling the Department of Agriculture and Environment and the Land Fund Development Center to prepare an auction plan in accordance with regulations.

The Department of Finance has been tasked with compiling an investment invitation portfolio and organizing bidding for land-use projects involving plots within the Sports and Entertainment Complex in Functional Area No. 2c, as well as three plots (8-1, 8-2, and 8-3) designated for the Ecological Park project.

