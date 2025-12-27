Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to stage fireworks at 6 sites for New Year 2026

Ho Chi Minh City will mark the 2026 New Year with a grand fireworks display across six locations across the city, taking place from midnight to 12:15 a.m. on January 1, including three high-altitude fireworks displays and three low-altitude displays.

Notably, the entire event will be funded through private and social resources, with no expenditure from the state budget.

The high-altitude fireworks displays will be staged at the following locations, including the Saigon River Tunnel area in An Khanh Ward, the New City Center area in Binh Duong Ward, and Tam Thang Square in Vung Tau Ward.

Meanwhile, low-altitude displays will be spread across the city in locations such as Dam Sen Cultural Park in Binh Thoi Ward, the Saigon Marina IFC Tower in Saigon Ward, and the Kim Long Villa Complex near Rach Dia Bridge in Nha Be Commune.

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command will take the lead, in coordination with Chemical Company No. 21 under the Ministry of National Defence to secure the fireworks supply, formulate the operational plan for the displays, and work with relevant departments, agencies, and local authorities on preparatory arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City Police will be responsible for ensuring security and safety throughout the transportation, storage, and launch of the fireworks, as well as at the launch sites and surrounding areas where spectators are expected to gather.

By Dong Son – Translated by Kim Khanh

