HCMC authorizes investment decisions for major public projects

Ho Chi Minh City has authorized departments and local authorities to make investment decisions on a wide range of public projects, marking a major step toward decentralization and greater administrative efficiency.

This afternoon, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc signed Decision No. 3321/QD-UBND authorizing investment decision-making for public investment projects under the authority of the city’s Chairman.

The construction of Metro Line No. 2, connecting Ben Thanh and Tham Luong, is being accelerated as authorities push to speed up implementation and ensure timely progress on one of Ho Chi Minh City’s key urban transport projects.

This decision represents an important move to promote decentralization and delegation of power, enabling departments, agencies, and local governments to operate more proactively. It aims to shorten administrative procedures and improve the efficiency of public investment disbursement.

Under the decision, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee delegates authority to decide on public investment projects classified as Group B and Group C that fall under his jurisdiction. People’s committees in communes and wards may only be authorized to decide on Group C projects.

The delegation covers projects managed by the city, those whose investment policies have been approved by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council or People’s Committee, as well as projects funded by legitimate revenues of state agencies under the city’s management.

Specifically, the Director of the Department of Culture and Sports is authorized to approve investment decisions for projects involving the preservation, restoration, and rehabilitation of heritage sites including national special relics, national relics, and city-level relics with construction components managed directly by the city. Chairpersons of commune and ward people’s committees are empowered to approve Group C public investment projects with construction components under their management, except for those under the jurisdiction of the Department of Culture and Sports.

For other construction-related projects, heads of specialized construction agencies are authorized to make investment decisions within their respective management areas. The Department of Construction will oversee civil works, urban areas, housing projects, technical infrastructure, and urban transport facilities. The Department of Industry and Trade will manage industrial projects, while the Department of Agriculture and Environment will oversee projects related to agriculture and rural development.

For public investment projects without construction components, the heads of departments and agencies under the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee are authorized to make investment decisions in their respective fields, in accordance with Decree No. 85/2025/ND-CP and other relevant legal regulations. These sectors include finance, commerce, industry, agriculture, environment, healthcare, education and training, culture and sports, science and technology, tourism, internal affairs, and social welfare.

The decision specifies that authorized agency heads have full rights and responsibilities equivalent to those of an investment decision-maker as prescribed by the Law on Public Investment, the Law on Bidding, and the Law on Construction, except for the authority to approve the final settlement of completed projects funded by the city’s public investment budget. Delegated authority may not be further transferred to other organizations or individuals.

The authorization is valid from the effective date of the decision until December 31, 2026. During this period, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee requires all authorized agencies and units to proactively allocate resources, ensure compliance with legal regulations, and take full responsibility before the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee and before the law for their investment decisions.

The city expects that this delegation of investment decision-making will enhance flexibility and initiative across departments and local governments, reduce the administrative burden on the city level, and accelerate the progress of public investment projects; thereby supporting socio-economic development and improving the quality of life for residents.

