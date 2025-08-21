Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to auction 3,790 commercial apartments in Thu Thiem New Urban Area

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has announced a plan to auction 3,790 apartments in lots R1, R2, R3, R4 and R5 in An Khanh Ward, Thu Thiem New Urban Area.

Under the plan, the auction is intended for the sale of commercial housing in An Khanh Ward.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee assigned the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment to lead the process, coordinate with relevant agencies to select and contract an appraisal unit to determine the starting price of the land.

The department is tasked with setting the starting price for the auction and signing sale contracts with winning bidders.

lo-da-1-3491.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City plans to auction 3,790 commercial apartments in Thu Thiem New Urban Area.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction will submit to the HCMC’s People’s Committee a decision on the sale of public assets and oversee the handover of properties to winning bidders.

Previously, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee approved the proposal from the municipal Department of Construction to continue auctioning the 3,790 apartments within the 38.4-hectare area of Thu Thiem New Urban Area, with the intended use as commercial housing, as endorsed by the Ministry of Construction.

These 3,790 apartments' sale failed in at least three previous auction sessions. According to businesses, the high total value of the lots has hindered investor participation in the previous auctions.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Thu Thiem New Urban Area commercial apartments auctions sale of commercial housing An Khanh Ward

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn