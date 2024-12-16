HCMC introduces map of subsidized bus routes connecting Metro Line 1's stations

Here are the details of the 17 subsidized bus routes that connect to Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) to facilitate travel for residents:
Route 153: Binh An Ferry Terminal - Lien Phuong Street
Route 154: Thanh My Loi Residential Area - Masteri An Phu
Route 155: Saigon Bus Station - City Theater
Route 156: Saigon Bus Station - Hoa Hung Station (Saigon Station)
Route 157: Van Thanh Bus Station - Duc Khai Apartment Building
Route 158: Van Thanh Bus Station - Thanh Da Residential Area
Route 159: Ngo Tat To Apartment - Hang Xanh Intersection
Route 160: Van Thanh Station - Vinhomes Central Park
Route 161: Van Thanh Bus Station - Nga Tu Ga Bus Station
Route 162: Man Thien Apartment - Hoa Lu Secondary School
Route 163: College of Industry and Trade - Phuoc Binh Secondary School
Route 164: University of Agriculture and Forestry - Topaz Apartment
Route 165: University of Agriculture and Forestry - High-tech Park
Route 166: Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City to Suoi Tien Theme Park.
Route 167: University of Agriculture and Forestry - Linh Trung 1 Export Processing Zone.
Route 168: University of Technical Education - Binh Thai crossroads
Route 169: Vincom Thu Duc - Tay Hoa Intersection
These routes aim to make residents commute to and from Metro Line 1 more seamless.