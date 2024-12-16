HCMC introduces map of subsidized bus routes connecting Metro Line 1's stations

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport has just introduced a map of 17 subsidized bus routes connecting to stations of Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien), making travel more convenient for residents.

A map of subsidized bus routes connecting stations of Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien)

Here are the details of the 17 subsidized bus routes that connect to Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) to facilitate travel for residents:

Route 153: Binh An Ferry Terminal - Lien Phuong Street

Route 154: Thanh My Loi Residential Area - Masteri An Phu

Route 155: Saigon Bus Station - City Theater

Route 156: Saigon Bus Station - Hoa Hung Station (Saigon Station)

Route 157: Van Thanh Bus Station - Duc Khai Apartment Building

Route 158: Van Thanh Bus Station - Thanh Da Residential Area

Route 159: Ngo Tat To Apartment - Hang Xanh Intersection

Route 160: Van Thanh Station - Vinhomes Central Park

Route 161: Van Thanh Bus Station - Nga Tu Ga Bus Station

Route 162: Man Thien Apartment - Hoa Lu Secondary School

Route 163: College of Industry and Trade - Phuoc Binh Secondary School

Route 164: University of Agriculture and Forestry - Topaz Apartment

Route 165: University of Agriculture and Forestry - High-tech Park

Route 166: Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City to Suoi Tien Theme Park.

Route 167: University of Agriculture and Forestry - Linh Trung 1 Export Processing Zone.

Route 168: University of Technical Education - Binh Thai crossroads

Route 169: Vincom Thu Duc - Tay Hoa Intersection

These routes aim to make residents commute to and from Metro Line 1 more seamless.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong