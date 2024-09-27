Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s metro line 1 expected to receive system safety certificate in December

The State Council for Acceptance of Construction Projects has just sent a letter to inform the inspection and acceptance result of the completion of metro line 1 to the Management Board of HCMC Urban Railway Projects (MAUR).

The metro line 1 will begin a test run scheduled at the end of November. (Photo: SGGP)

The State Council for Acceptance of Construction Projects has required the investor to complete shortcomings in the project documents, the interoperability and integration of the rail system, the test run, and personnel training to serve the operation of metro line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro route), construction quality inspection, maintenance procedures, safety management and operation, and registration procedures for train inspection.

In addition, the State Council for Acceptance of Construction Projects has also requested the investor to direct work arrangements for employees and coordinate with relevant agencies to accelerate the safety certification evaluation.

The metro line 1 will begin a test run scheduled at the end of November. The project is expected to be granted a system safety certificate in the middle of December.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh

