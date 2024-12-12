Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC introduces 17 feeder bus routes for Metro Line No.1

To make travel more convenient for passengers on Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien Metro Line, 17 feeder bus routes have been introduced to connect with metro stations.

All 17 feeder routes will operate environmentally friendly electric buses with unique branding for easy identification.

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport, on the afternoon of December 12, announced that these bus routes will link nearby streets to metro stations along the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien corridor. These feeder routes will help passengers reach metro stations from residential areas, bus terminals, the high-tech park, shopping centers, universities, and colleges in areas such as Thu Duc City, Binh Thanh, and District 1.

All 17 feeder routes will operate environmentally friendly electric buses with unique branding for easy identification. Detailed maps and schedules for each route will be displayed on information boards at metro stations, enabling passengers to easily navigate and use the service. Plans are underway to integrate information about these routes into a mobile application with a smart payment system for added convenience.

In addition to the new routes, passengers can use existing bus routes that connect to the metro, including routes 1, 3, 4, 18, 19, 20, 31, 34, 36, 38, 39, 44, 45, 52, 53, 56, 65, 75, 88, 93, 102, 109, 152, and D4. These routes operate 3,528 trips daily and pass through the Ben Thanh Market area (District 1), where passengers can transfer at the station on Ham Nghi Street.

Other transportation options to reach metro stations include public bicycles, with 43 stations across the city, including three near Quach Thi Trang Square, Ham Nghi Street, Le Loi Street, and Le Lai Street in District 1. Passengers can also use taxis, ride-hailing services like Grab, Be, and Xanh SM, or private vehicles, with parking available at metro stations.

