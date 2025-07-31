HCMC delegation pays tribute to former propaganda, education officials

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City visited and offered incense in tribute to former leaders of the former Ba Ria – Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee’s Propaganda and Education Commission.

On the morning of July 31, Mr. Duong Anh Duc, member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Permanent Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, led the HCMC delegation to visit and offer incense at private houses of former leaders of the former Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee’s Propaganda and Education Commission, in commemoration of the 95th anniversary of the Party Central Committee's propaganda and education sector (August 1, 1930 – 2025).

Permanent Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Duong Anh Duc lits incense in tribute to Mr. Vo Ngoc Minh, former Head of the former Ba Ria – Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee’s Propaganda and Education Commission.

Representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization offer incense in tribute to former leaders of the former Ba Ria – Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee’s Propaganda and Education Commission.

The delegation offered incense in remembrance of Mr. Do Quoc Hung and Mr. Vo Ngoc Minh, former heads of the former Ba Ria – Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee’s Propaganda and Education Commission.

During the visits, Permanent Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Duong Anh Duc warmly inquired about the families and relatives of the former leaders and respected their significant contributions to the Party’s ideological and propaganda work throughout different periods.

In the new phase, each official in Ho Chi Minh City’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission will strive to enhance their professional competence, cultivate revolutionary ethics and political integrity, and remain determined to excellently finish their assigned duties.

By Phu Ngan - Translated by Huyen Huong