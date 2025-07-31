Each ward must identify breakthrough program for next 5 years: HCMC leader

Wards in Ho Chi Minh City have been directed to develop Party Congress documents for the 2025–2030 term.

On the morning of July 31, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc together with Task Force No. 2 of the Party Congress Steering Committee had a working session with the Party Committees of Di An, Saigon, Ben Thanh, Tan Dinh and Cau Ong Lanh wards.

The working session focused on preparations and organization for the ward-level Party Congresses for the 2025–2030 term.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In his concluding remarks at the session, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc highly appreciated the preparations for the congresses, as well as the administration work under the two-tier local government model implemented by the wards, which has received positive feedback from residents.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc urged the wards to make thorough preparations to ensure the success of the upcoming Party Congresses.

The congress documents must make a strong impact, define breakthrough programs with clear priorities aligned to local realities, and outline specific resources and solutions to drive local development.

He praised Saigon Ward for its proactive approach in proposing a breakthrough program and identifying both implementation strategies and required resources.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc debates with ward leaders at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Moreover, the Ho Chi Minh City leader urged wards to invest in equipment and personnel for their public administrative service centers and to address the issue of "paperwork brokers".

Ward Party Committee Secretaries and People’s Committee Chairpersons were also tasked with propaganda and training for public officials and civil servants about professional and service attitude in order to maintain a positive image among the residents.

During the working session, local leaders also presented several proposals related to infrastructure and office facilities, policies for officials, civil servants and non-specialist personnel, as well as staffing for IT officers.

Secretary of the Saigon Ward Party Committee Nguyen Tan Phat delivers a report. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Secretary of the Saigon Ward Party Committee Nguyen Tan Phat stated that with a goal of becoming a free trade center within Ho Chi Minh City’s core urban area, aligning with the global trend of international financial hubs, Saigon Ward must establish free trade zones. Besides, digital transformation is another key goal of the ward, particularly in implementing intelligent city management solutions.

Saigon Ward proposed that the city promptly support computer systems and equipment to facilitate the ward staff’s operations. The ward further suggested that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee propose the Government to direct ministries and agencies to promptly reassess and eliminate redundant documentation requirements currently imposed on residents.

At the working session, Secretary of the Ben Thanh Ward Party Committee Hoang Thi To Nga shared difficulties in the ward’s current office, which is relatively small.

Secretary of the Ben Thanh Ward Party Committee Hoang Thi To Nga reports at the working session.(Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The leader of Ben Thanh Ward proposed additional infrastructure investment, an upgrade to its headquarters and the assignment of information technology personnel to support its operations in the coming time.

Secretary of the Tan Dinh Ward Party Committee Le Duc Thanh delivers a report. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Secretary of the Di An Ward Party Committee Vo Van Hong delivers a speech. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Meanwhile, leaders of Tan Dinh, Cau Ong Lanh and Di An wards shared several challenges, including difficulties in data integration with ministries and agencies, a lack of synchronization among information systems and issues related to policies and benefits for civil servants and part-time officials.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong