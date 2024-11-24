HCMC’s metro line 1 completes safety certification evaluation

17 trains of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line (Metro Line 1) have completed safety certification evaluation and been affixed with inspection stickers, Head of the HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) Phan Cong Bang said.

17 trains of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line (Metro Line 1) have completed the safety certification evaluation. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, all 17 trains of Metro Line 1 were granted certificates of quality, technical safety, and environmental protection for rail transport vehicles and affixed with inspection labels on November 22. HCMC’s Metro Line 1 has reached 100 percent of the total project volume and is expected to start commercial operation on December 22, with ticket prices starting from VND6,000 (US$0.23) per ride.

The HCMC People’s Committee has finalized the fare structure for Metro Line 1. Ticket prices for the metro would vary based on the type of ticket, ranging from VND7,000 (US$0.27) to VND20,000 (US$0.8) for single rides. For non-cash payments, ticket prices range from VND6,000 to VND19,000 (US$0.75).

Time-based tickets are also available, with a one-day pass priced at VND40,000 (US$1.6) per person (unlimited trips within a day) and a three-day pass costing VND90,000 ($3.5) per person (unlimited trips within three days). Monthly passes would cost VND300,000 (US$11.8), with students getting a 50 percent discount. These ticket prices already include personal accident insurance coverage for passengers using the metro service.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh