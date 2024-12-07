Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC proposes soon acceptance for Metro Line 1 project

MAUR on December 6 proposed the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to suggest the Prime Minister direct the State Inspection Council for Acceptance of Construction Works to conduct an acceptance of Metro Line 1.

Metro Line 1 is expected to start commercial operation on December 22. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) has also sent its suggestion to relevant units on speeding up the safety certification evaluation to create conditions for the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line (Metro Line 1) to start commercial operation soon.

Accordingly, the Railway Safety Evaluation Council, chaired by the Vietnam Railway Authority, should promptly focus on accelerating the process of evaluating the safety documentation of the urban railway system.

MAUR also suggested that the Environmental Assessment Council under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment examine and accelerate the assessment progress to grant an environmental license for the project.

The Police Department of Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue assessed fire safety prevention in Long Binh depot, Suoi Tien, and Rach Chiec substations of Package CP2.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh

