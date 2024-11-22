Must-explore journeys along Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line No.1

Residents are eager to experience journeys along Ho Chi Minh City's Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line (Metro Line 1) as this modern public transportation model is about to start its commercial operation in December.

However, they are now concerned about how to reach the stations, search parking areas for personal vehicles and the most convenient way to access metro stations.

Rapid completion of personal vehicle parking lots

Huynh Minh Thang, a resident of Phuoc Long Ward, Thu Duc City shared his excitement about the soon operation of Metro Line 1, saving time for residents and students traveling between the suburbs and the city center as well as reducing traffic pressure during peak hours. However, he was worried about the best choice for bus routes or motorbike to get to Binh Thai Station because it is inconvenient for him to search parking areas near the station if he drives a motorbike.

Similarly, Tran Quang Hien, a resident of District 10, expressed concern about high parking fees in the city center affecting income.

On November 14, some residents have an opportunity to experience the operation of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line that marks a significant milestone in the city's public transportation development. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

According to Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No.1 Company Limited (HURC1), the managing unit of the metro line, passengers can park their private vehicles at September 23 Park, which accommodates 1,000 two-wheelers and 70 cars, to get Ben Thanh Station.

As for other stations, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No.1 Company Limited Le Minh Triet disclosed that the unit is rushing to complete parking lots for personal vehicles, pedestrian paths and bus stops near the stations.

At Van Thanh Station in Binh Thanh District, workers are building a bus parking area of approximately 1,596 square meters and a personal vehicle parking area of around 770 square meters under the railway bridge while Thao Dien station is finalizing a personal vehicle parking area of about 1,000 square meters along Hanoi Highway and a pedestrian walkway to the footbridge.

Besides, Rach Chiec Station's personal vehicle parking area is around 1,500 square meters, with a walkway to the footbridge while Phuoc Long Station's parking area is 1,000 square meters and Binh Thai Station has a bus parking area of 3,000 square meters and a personal vehicle parking area of 1,000 square meters.

Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport is completing 67 bus shelters, 196 bus stops and pedestrian paths at 11 locations near elevated stations and along the bus network connected to Metro Line 1. Additionally, some stations connecting to residential complexes along the metro line have been completed for a long time.

Primary prioritization for passenger transport

Sharing with Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the leader of the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) said that the current stations along Metro Line 1 are primarily designed for passenger transport with some stations integrated with shopping centers and service areas as part of the city's overall plan. However, building metro stations combined with large shopping centers, similar to cities like Singapore or Seoul will be implemented when the conditions are reached.

Residents visit and experience the ticket vending machine for Metro Line 1. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

At present, the stations along Metro Line 1 have not been built with large shopping center models as Ho Chi Minh City is focusing on completing the basic metro system. Commercial development plans will be implemented after the metro lines operate stably.

According to the city's public transport and urban development plans, in the future, metro stations will be integrated with commercial, office, and residential buildings in subsequent development phases. Specifically, some stations along Metro Line 1, especially the Ben Thanh Station are expected to integrate with commercial spaces, offices and residential areas.

Ben Thanh Underground Shopping Center is planned to be built under Quach Thi Trang Square and along Le Loi Street with an investment of over VND6,800 billion (US$268 million).

This shopping center will connect with urban spaces on streets such as Le Loi, Ham Nghi, Dong Khoi, Nguyen Hue, and nearby buildings. The Ben Thanh Underground Station is the hub for metro lines in Ho Chi Minh City.

Once the underground shopping center is built and the metro lines are completed, passengers will step out of the trains directly into shopping areas.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong