HCMC announces ticket prices for Metro Line No.1 Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien

On November 21, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee announced the ticket pricing structure for Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien), applicable to individuals and organizations involved in using, managing, or operating the metro service.

Ticket prices will be calculated based on travel distance for single trips or offered as daily or monthly passes.

Single-trip fares range from VND7,000 to VND20,000 for cash payments, while non-cash payments are slightly lower, between VND6,000 and VND19,000. Daily passes, priced at VND40,000, allow unlimited travel within a day, and three-day passes cost VND90,000 for unlimited rides over three consecutive days. Monthly passes are available at VND300,000 for general passengers and VND150,000 for students, both allowing unlimited travel throughout the month. All tickets include passenger insurance.

Beginning January 1, 2025, certain groups will be eligible for free travel, including individuals with revolutionary contributions, people with disabilities, senior citizens over 60, and children under six when accompanied by an adult. These subsidies are projected to cost the city approximately VND10.7 billion annually.

HCMC Urban Railway No.1 Company Ltd. (HURC1) is responsible for publicly announcing ticket prices at metro stations, on its website, and through media before implementation. It must ensure tickets are issued in line with regulations and provide public information on the metro’s commercial operation.

The HCMC Management Center of Public Transport will oversee ticket sales revenue to support procurement of public transport services on Metro Line No. 1. The HCMC Tax Department will guide HURC1 on compliance with regulations related to ticket issuance and invoicing.

