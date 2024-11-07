HCMC awards certificates of merit to Metro Line 1’s contractors

The HCMC People's Committee held a ceremony to award certificates of merit to contractors who have outstanding contributions to accelerating the implementation progress of the Metro Line 1 project at Ba Son station on November 7.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan (8th, L) offers certificates of merit to contractors. (Photo: SGGP)

Additionally, the HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) also handed over a Taking-Over Certificate (TOC) for the package CP1B of the Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) project.

Attending the event were Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan, representatives of the HCMC Emulation and Reward Board, the HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR), HCMC Urban Railway Company 1 (HURC1), consulting units and contractors.

The HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) hands over a Taking-Over Certificate (TOC) to HCMC Urban Railway Company 1 (HURC1). (Photo: SGGP)

As planned, HCMC's Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) is expected to be operational for commercial use at the end of December. The HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) launched a 50-day-and-night emulation campaign to complete the project.

The HCMC People's Committee awarded certificates of merit to the Shimizu - Maeda joint venture for excellent performance in completing items of package CP1B; and GS Engineering and Construction Corporation for accelerating the implementation progress of pedestrian bridges at elevated stations of package CP2.

The HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) also handed over a Taking-Over Certificate (TOC) for the CP1B package of the Metro Line 1 project. It is an important procedure for HURC1 to access the project to begin the trial operation before the official run.

MAUR highly appreciated the efforts of the HURC1, the consultants, contractors, and related departments. MAUR urged all parties to continue fostering a spirit of responsibility and cooperation in resolving remaining challenges to ensure that Metro Line 1 will be ready for operation in 2024.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh