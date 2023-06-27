HCMC, French region to expand cooperation in a range of fields

Continuing an official visit to France, the led by Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen visited the Île de France region on June 26 (local time).

The two sides came to an agreement on implementing cooperation in economic development, ecological transition, and preservation and promotion of heritages in HCMC.

Addressing the receiving ceremony, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his joy at the visit celebrating the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-France diplomatic relations (April 12, 1973 - 2023) and 10 years of strategic partnership.

He was also impressed with the Île de France’s GDP contribution of 30 percent of the whole country while the region occupies only around two percent of the total land area of France, a number of one million businesses, and a population of 12.2 million.

According to the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, the cooperative relations between the localities of the two sides have positively developed. In last April, HCMC and the Île de France region participated in the 12th Vietnam-France decentralized cooperation conference in Hanoi.

According to the HCMC Party Chief, the southern hub is a major center for economy, culture, education and training, science and technology, and a venue for international exchanges and integration with a population of more than 14 million and nearly 300,000 enterprises that are operating.

France has so far invested in approximately 304 projects worth over US$310 million in HCMC ranking 16th among 119 countries and territories for investment in HCMC. The two localities still see a large cooperative potential, he noted.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen pledged that HCMC would create favorable conditions for French businesses, including enterprises from the Île de France region, to take part in business activities in the southern metropolis.

He hoped that leaders of the Île de France region will promote cooperation in fields where France has strength and HCMC has needs, such as urban planning, transport network, smart city building, and environmental therapy

He hoped the visit would open up new opportunities for cooperation and friendship between the two localities in the future, and contribute to further deepening the Vietnam-France Strategic Partnership.

The Institute of Urban Planning for the Paris Region will accompany HCMC in cooperating and sharing the experience of planning and developing the Seine River association with the economic development and urban planning tasks, preserving and promoting heritages, historical and cultural sites, and constructions built by the French government in HCMC. In addition, the two sides will also cooperate and implement programs to develop the Francophone community in HCMC.