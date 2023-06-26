HCMC studies Seine River planning

Within the framework of a working visit to France, the high-ranking delegation of Ho Chi Minh City, accompanied by Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang, learned about the planning and development of the Seine.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, Chief of Office of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong; and some leaders of departments, agencies and localities of Ho Chi Minh City were taking the boat trip.

Mr. Nicolas Bauquet, Director of the Institute of Urban Planning in Paris, gave an explanation of the river planning to the delegation. During a nearly 4-hour boat trip along the Seine River, Secretary of the City Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Nen and members of the delegation were learning about the experience of planning and developing the Seine, including how to keep the river from not be polluted.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen thanked Mr. Nicolas Bauquet who explained the Seine River development planning experience, which helped city leaders learn more about solutions to develop Ho Chi Minh City in the near future.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen also disclosed that the National Assembly-approved Resolution allowed Ho Chi Minh City to pilot several specific mechanisms and policies that are not currently regulated by Vietnamese law. This is a pleasure for the city. The delegation’s visit to France aims to learn experience from France to attract investment in river embankment development and economic riverside services along the Saigon River.

More importantly, the city has a team of dedicated staff and a large number of experts, Saigon river lovers who will make the best efforts to embellish and build the river more and more beautiful.

In the evening of the same day, the delegation visited and worked with the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global).

At the meeting, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen commented that the Vietnamese community in France is a large community with a long tradition, making many contributions to the cause of the nation’s revolution and the present country’s construction.

The HCMC Secretary also affirmed that the Party and State always consider overseas Vietnamese, including overseas intellectuals, to be an inseparable part of the country's development.